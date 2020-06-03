OGDEN — Ogden police have kept busy, dealing with the many things, big and small, that inevitably pop up.
Still, an underlying pall permeates. "We're sad," said Lt. Brian Enyon, the Ogden Police Department spokesperson.
The death of Nate Lyday, a patrol officer killed May 28 while responding to a call, hangs heavy, but numerous efforts are afoot to remember and honor him. Funeral services, announced Wednesday, are set for Saturday, to be held at Lindquist Field in downtown Ogden, home of the Ogden Raptors baseball team.
Visitation ahead of that for those wanting to pay their respects is set for Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. It'll be held at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., and the public is welcome. On Thursday, meantime, a rolling community vigil will be held starting around 9 p.m., with friends and family driving in a procession to several points of significance to Lyday around Ogden.
"He was very well-loved. He always had a smile on his face," Enyon said.
Lyday, 24, died May 28 after he was shot while responding to a domestic violence call at a home in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue. A man inside the home, John Coleman, fired on Lyday and a state probation officer when they arrived, and Coleman was later found dead inside the residence. The probation officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Since then, the public and other departments have reached out to express sorrow, even as Ogden police carry on with their duties. "The community and the state have been amazing in reaching out in support and sending well wishes," Enyon said.
Even strangers have reached out. "We feel your love wrapped around us carrying us through this tragedy. We see the beautiful flowers and thoughtful gifts left at Nate's squad car and tears flow freely as we read your notes of love and support," read a post Wednesday on the police department Facebook page.
Lyday, born and raised in Ogden, had been on the force for just 15 months. He graduated from Weber State University in 2018, working while he studied at Fresh Market on Ogden's East Bench. He had gone through the Ogden school system before that, graduating from Ogden High School.
His obituary noted his love of soccer, camping, playing Xbox and Italian food and his strong desire to become an Ogden police officer. "He died a hero protecting and serving the community he loved," reads the obituary.
Thursday's rolling vigil, starting at 9 p.m. at the Francom Public Safety Center, 2186 Lincoln Ave., and to last about an hour, will travel past several locations of significance to Lyday and his family. The points to be visited include the 2100 block of Custer Avenue on Ogden's East Bench, McKay-Dee Hospital, Bonneville High School and Ogden's Municipal Building, with the procession ending at Lindquist Field.
"The rolling vigil will include a small procession of OPD motors and police vehicles, Officer Lyday’s family and Officer Lyday’s police vehicle, which will be memorialized and carried on a flatbed trailer. That vehicle will be placed in front of Lindquist Field and will remain there through the funeral services," reads an Ogden Police Department press release. "Our hope is that this vigil will be an opportunity for Officer Lyday’s family, his Ogden police family and his community family to remember, honor and mourn him."
The public is welcome to participate by gathering along the varied points to be visited and, afterward, at Lindquist Field.
Saturday's funeral service, geared to family, friends, public safety personnel, "distinguished guests" and acquaintances, starts at 11 a.m. A process will follow to Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch at 1718 Combe Road in South Ogden, where graveside services, including an honor guard ceremony, flyover and final radio call, are to be held.
The public is welcome to take part in Saturday's activities by lining the processional route from Lindquist Field after the funeral service to the cemetery, according to a police department statement. The route goes largely via 25th Street and Harrison Boulevard.
Lyday is survived by wife Ashley Lyday, his parents, seven siblings and other relatives. Officials haven't released any additional details about the deadly May 28 incident.
"It is still an ongoing investigation," Enyon said.