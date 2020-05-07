OGDEN — Police have arrested a third suspect in an alleged child sex trafficking and prostitution operation in Ogden.
Andre Gomez, 41, was booked into the Weber County Jail on Saturday and made his first appearance in 2nd District Court on Monday.
David Anthony Mackey, 42, Chandra Jones, 35, and Gomez trafficked two 17-year-old girls they recruited in Salt Lake City before setting up in an Ogden hotel, the Utah Attorney General’s Office alleged in charging documents unsealed by the court in late March.
Mackey and Jones were arrested in March and remain held without bail in the Weber jail.
At the time, the Attorney General's Office said Gomez was a resident of Georgia, once had been convicted of murder and was wanted elsewhere on other felony warrants.
Details about which agency arrested Gomez, and when, were not known Thursday. The AG's office and the Weber County Jail did not immediately respond to inquiries about Gomez.
In charging documents, prosecutors described Gomez's alleged role as the planner and coordinator of producing sexually explicit internet ads to attract prostitution customers.
They alleged that Gomez worked with the two 17-year-old girls, who were recruited off the streets of Salt Lake City, to shoot explicit photos of themselves, post ads and further entice customers at the Ogden hotel.
State agents said they obtained records of alleged text conversations between Gomez and the girls.
"Your shots have sex appeal and will catch the eye which turns into $$$$," Gomez allegedly told one of the girls in a text.
The alleged crimes occurred in June and July 2019, according to charging documents. In the indictment against the three, state agents said the defendants put up the girls in an Ogden hotel and the teens had sex with numerous customers.
The income went into a "community bowl" that was shared by the defendants, one of the girls told investigators.
The alleged operation unraveled in September when one of the girls disclosed the events to a counselor, who contacted police.
Mackey, Jones and Gomez each face two counts of human trafficking of a child and two counts of aggravated exploitation of prostitution involving a child, all first-degree felonies.
Mackey also is charged with second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old. Prosecutors allege he sexually abused one of the girls.
Gomez further is charged with four counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree felony dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
Gomez, who also is held without bail, will appear in court again on May 21, as will Jones. Mackey's next appearance is June 2.