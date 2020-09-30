OGDEN — An Ogden officer responding to a burglary report Wednesday shot and wounded the suspected intruder after he attacked the officer, police said.
The officer confronted the suspect inside a transmission shop at 31st Street and Wall Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. and two shots were fired, Ogden Deputy Police Chief Eric Young said at a news conference.
The suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an OPD news release. The officer was not injured.
Young said a customer dropping off a vehicle for repair noticed a plate glass window on the front of the shop was broken.
He called police and a three-year veteran patrol officer arrived and spotted a man hiding inside a room in the shop, Young said.
The man, described as a homeless person in his 30s, refused the officer's commands, so she began to retreat from the shop.
As she backed through the building, the man attacked her with a "sharp-edged" object, Young said.
Still retreating outside the entrance, the officer fired, hitting the man in the left upper torso, Young said.
The man then began obeying the officer's commands and she treated him before paramedics arrived, he added.
Young described the officer's movement as a "tactical retreat" so she could wait for backup officers after the man would not obey her commands.
"She was trying to get out but he didn't give her an opportunity to retreat," he said.
"She did exactly what I would do," said Young, an officer for 28 years.
He said her actions averted what could have been dangerous consequences for shop employees who were arriving for work at the rear of the building about that time.
The man appeared to have mental health or substance abuse issues, Young said.
"We have unaddressed mental health and addiction issues in our society" that endanger citizens and police officers, Young said.
The man apparently had been gathering various implements in a room of the shop, he said.
The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and other investigations, common practice after police shootings.
The Weber County Attorney's Office will conduct a criminal investigation and a review of the officer's use of deadly force, Young said.
He said criminal charges are expected to be filed against the man, whose name was not immediately released.
Young said the man was known by police from previous dealings with him.
The police department is conducting an internal investigation as well.
Young said the officer's body camera footage will be released to the public after consultation with the county attorney's office.
At the scene of the shooting later Wednesday, police cars, crime scene investigators, the Weber County Sheriff's Office mobile command center and police tape ringed the transmission shop.