SANDY — It took two thunderous goals for Bonneville High’s girls soccer team to get past a hurdle it had been thinking about for a whole year: Skyline.
Summer Diamond and Sadie Beardall scored on long-distance shots Tuesday afternoon at Rio Tinto Stadium to propel the Lakers to a 2-0 win over the Eagles and book them a spot in the 5A state championship game.
Bonneville will face Olympus at 5 p.m. Friday for the title.
Diamond, a sophomore, broke the 0-0 deadlock in the 31st minute with a right-footed shot from outside the box that Skyline’s goalkeeper tipped onto the underside of the bar. The ball took the deflection and settled into the bottom corner.
It was not the first time Diamond had scored a goal in that fashion — she belted a game-winner at Farmington that dipped under the bar — but it was probably the biggest goal she’s ever scored.
“I think the underdog mentality is they had stuff to lose, we didn’t. We just came out and wanted to play. There wasn’t as much pressure I think, and that really goes in our favor,” Diamond said.
As Skyline chased the 1-0 deficit in the second half, Beardall, a sophomore, received the ball a few yards outside the penalty box.
Beardall feinted like she would take the ball on her right foot, but instead settled the ball on her left and ripped a shot into the top corner.
Diamond nearly made it 3-0 a few minutes later, but Skyline’s keeper was in a perfect position and blocked a one-on-one chance.
The Lakers were fortunate to be ahead when Diamond scored. Skyline’s Ali Swensen dragged a one-on-one opportunity wide against Bonneville keeper Abree Beardall.
Abree Beardall dove low to her right to save a powerful shot from Ella Kortbawi moments later. Then Diamond scored to give the Lakers a 1-0 halftime advantage.
Elle Burton nearly scored in the second half, but her wide-open chance in the penalty box hit the post.
At the end of the day, Bonneville shut out a team that came in having scored 76 goals in 19 matches, which the players attributed to constant pressure
“Very, very high pressure. They keep playing back to their keeper, we keep them there,” Sadie Beardall said.
Tuesday’s meeting was a rematch of last year’s 5A state title heartbreaker where Skyline won 2-1 on a golden goal. Last year’s result is old news, but it was still a motivating factor.
“We have a young team (last year). All those girls remember it and they didn’t want it to happen again to the same team, so it was definitely an extra motivator for sure,” head coach Gavin Garside said.
Seeding-wise, this year’s state tournament didn’t have Bonneville-Skyline as the most likely semifinal meeting.
That belonged to Bonneville-Farmington; however, No. 6 Skyline beat the No. 3 Phoenix in the quarterfinals, setting up what was essentially a toss-up semifinal with the Lakers.
Skyline’s win over a Farmington team that had split the season series with Bonneville notwithstanding, it was fair to assume a semifinal opponent would be no pushover no matter the seed, the matchup, the history or whatever is at play.