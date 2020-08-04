WASHINGTON TERRACE — Sadie Beardall found the back of the net four times and Bonneville High led 5-0 at the half on the way to an 8-1 win over Roy to open the 2020 girls soccer season Tuesday.
Gracie East, Summer Diamond, Leo Hansen and Ashlyn Bardwell each scored one goal for the Lakers. Libby Jensen tallied three assists and Diamond added two assists. Beardall and Hailee Cherry each assisted one goal.
Lexus Bertagnolli netted for the Royals.
FREMONT 3, MOUNTAIN CREST 2 (2OT)
PLAIN CITY — Payten Ivins tallied a hat trick, including the golden goal in the 97th minute, to send Fremont to a season-opening win over Mountain Crest.
Camrey Martin tallied the lone Silverwolves’ assist, feeding Ivins on a corner kick. The contest was tied 2-2 at halftime.
DAVIS 4, LOGAN 0
LOGAN — Davis scored two goals in each half to pick up a road win at Logan.
Ruth Wright scored a brace for the Darts, while Chalise Wood and Annie Haycock each netted once. Taygan Sill earned the shutout in goal.
FARMINGTON 4, BRIGHTON 1
FARMINGTON — Farmington led 2-0 at the half and added two more goals after halftime in a season-opening win over Brighton.
Taryn Barraclough scored two goals for the Phoenix. Abigail Ferrell and Swayzee Arnell each netted once.
Barraclough, Marianne Barber, Cameron Crane and Rylee Gurney each posted one assist.
MORGAN 1, BOX ELDER 0
BRIGHAM CITY — Sadie McGreer converted a penalty kick in the 76th minute to lift Morgan to an opening-day win at Box Elder.
Viana Johnson recorded the clean sheet for the Trojans.
VIEWMONT 2, LAYTON 1
BOUNTIFUL — Layton scored first on an Erin Bailey boot, then Viewmont equalized in the first half and netted the game-winner in the 78th minute. No Viewmont stats were reported.
GREEN CANYON 3, CLEARFIELD 1
NORTH LOGAN — Shanda Sternberg scored in the first half for Clearfield, but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons dropped their season opener at Green Canyon.
WOODS CROSS 3, WEBER 0
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross scored three goals on four shots in a shutout win over Weber. The Wildcats led 2-0 at the half. No individual stats were reported.