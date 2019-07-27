OGDEN — The Ogden Raptors' success in 2019 has been documented, but to review:

The league's best run-scoring offense (nearly 8.5 runs per game) and the league's best run-preventing pitching and defense (just less than five runs per game) created a monster run differential on the way to a 31-7 first-half record, tying the mark for best record in a half in Pioneer League history.

Minor League Baseball isn't always about winning; top prospects can develop into stars even on teams that lose. But Raptors manager Austin Chubb said before the season that he teaches winning is part of player development.

It's doubtful even he had this in mind.

"We were 5-4 at one point. Where we’re at now is kind of crazy," Chubb said. "But the coolest part is we’ve won every type of game. We’ve blown guys out, we’ve won close games, we’ve won 9-8, we’ve won because of pitching, we’ve won because of offense. It’s a complete team.

"The offense has been good from the get-go but I would say our bullpen has really stood out to me. Guys have stepped right in and it’s been pretty amazing to watch."

Ogden clinched the first-half championship and a spot in September's playoffs with seven games left in the half. At first, Chubb said the coaching staff planned to focus on daily preparation and wins would follow as a result.

"But then we decided to let the group know what the records were. We told them if we get to 31 wins, we’ll be in the record books," Chubb said. "I haven’t decided if we’ll talk about the total wins mark, but I think it’s great to have something to strive for in the second half."

Chubb believes that final stretch of seven games that players could have treated as meaningless is a good indicator of how his players will approach the second half. The Raptors went 6-1 and outscored opponents 44-25 to close the half.

"This is a group that works," he said. "Everyone just accepts their role. At this level, with new guys coming in, guys leaving, these guys have been easy-going and ready for whatever. It’s been really easy on me, to be honest."

As is the nature of minor league ball, more roster changes are sure to come. While Ogden has lost the best all-around hitter in the league (Justin Yurchak) and the best relief pitcher (Melvin Jimenez) to call-ups, this season has been a stark difference to the revolving door of the last two seasons.

"In years past, we have made a lot of moves at every level. It just depends on the year and what needs are in certain spots," Chubb said. "Keeping a core locker room intact does help with chemistry but organizationally, we’ve done a great job of creating a culture at each affiliate, each team, so if there are moves guys can just come in and be themselves and it’s a seamless transition."

He credited the coaching staff, from top assistants to the trainer and video coordinator, as the best staff he's seen when it comes to preparation. Players notice that, Chubb says, and it creates a culture where they are confident in succeeding.

That's born some good fruit for the Raptors as Chubb has shuffled players up and down the batting order and around the field. After regular first baseman Yurchak was called up, players like Sauryn Lao (typically a third baseman), Brandon Lewis and Marco Hernandez (mostly a catcher) have taken turns at first base. Regular second baseman Sam McWilliams has seen time in the outfield.

Many teams play similarly constructed lineups each night, as far as batting order goes, but Ogden has used at least seven players in the leadoff spot. Andy Pages, a top home-run and RBI producer, has batted anywhere from leadoff to fourth in a given night. Things change from night to night as the Dodgers have added 2019 draft picks to the mix as the season goes.

"Hats off to these guys in the locker room. They don’t complain about it, they’re ready to play every day," Chubb said. "It’s really been remarkable. Pretty much every lineup we roll out there, we feel confident. It’s been fun."

Saturday's contest against Orem is Ogden's last home game until Aug. 8, which begins an eight-game homestand. Until then, the team has Sunday off, then plays at Grand Junction (three games) and Rocky Mountain (four games) for a week-long road trip. Then the season pauses Aug. 5-7 for the All-Star break. The Pioneer League/Northwest League All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Boise, Idaho.