OGDEN — When Orem designated hitter Will Wilson hit his second double of the game in the ninth inning, he was only the fifth Owlz baserunner.
Only two Owlz had hits through eight innings — doubles from Wilson in the first and David Clawson in the fifth, each of whom were stranded at third base by Ogden starter Antonio Hernandez.
Hernandez began what was a pitching gem and Ogden’s offense did its usual thing as the Raptors beat up Orem 14-1 on Saturday night at Lindquist Field.
Even when the Raptors (33-7, 2-0) left the bases loaded in the first inning, they already had a 2-0 lead. The first run came clinically when Andy Pages led off with a walk, stole second, and scored on a single from Ryan Ward just two batters in.
Second baseman Sam McWilliams homered in the second inning, a two-run shot for a 4-0 lead.
In the fifth, Brandon Wulff skied a big-league fly to the warning track in left field but Orem (13-27, 0-2) left fielder Jose Verrier never saw it. Centerfielder D’Shawn Knowles had a beat on it, but by the time he raced to left, Wulff had an RBI triple. Ward doubled in Pages later in the inning for a 7-0 lead.
Cesar Mendoza got his first hit as a Raptor, an RBI double in a seventh inning that stretched the lead to 10-0.
Pages added a two-run double in the eighth to help extend the lead to 14-0. Orem brought in catcher Anthony Mulrine to get out of the inning and he struck out Ward in four pitches.
Hernandez threw five innings, allowing two hits, striking out five and walking zero for the win. Drew Finley, Mark Mixon and Yeison Cespedes each pitched hitless, scoreless relief innings before the Owlz got to Hunter Speer for two hits and a wild pitch to get on the scoreboard.
The Raptors had 11 hits and drew 11 walks in the win.
Ogden has Sunday off before a seven-game road trip to Colorado.