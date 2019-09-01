The Ogden Raptors once again made some history on Sunday.
With a 5-4 road win over the Orem Owlz, the Raptors won their 50th game and became the first Pioneer League team since 2009 to get to the half-century win mark.
But, they were an Orem ninth-inning rally away from having to wait at least another day to check the 50-win box.
The Raptors (50-20) led 5-1 heading to the bottom of the ninth, the Owlz scored three runs on a two-run double and an RBI single against Raptors relief pitcher Mark Mixon.
Jacob Cantleberry came in and recorded the final out, getting his first save of the season. Starting pitcher Elio Serrano improved to 5-0 this season by striking out seven batters in seven innings against one run allowed.
A Jimmy Titus solo homer in the third gave Ogden a 1-0 lead. Ismael Alcantara drove in two runs with a fourth-inning single.
Sauryn Lao homered in the fifth and Titus hit an RBI single in the sixth to extend the Ogden lead to 5-0.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo, who is joining Ogden for a rehab assignment this week, didn’t play Sunday.
With six games remaining in the regular season, the Raptors have a three-game lead in the Pioneer League South division over Grand Junction; however, the Rockies have played two fewer games than Ogden.
The Raptors and Owlz now shift to Ogden for a four-game series at Lindquist Field starting Monday.