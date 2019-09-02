The Ogden Raptors beat the Orem Owlz 4-3 on Monday night, but of greater concern is the well-being of outfielder Ryan Ward.
In the ninth inning, Ward tracked down a ball hit in the outfield by Owlz batter Anthony Mulrine in the top of the ninth inning when Ward apparently collided with the outfield wall.
Ward stayed on the field for around 20 minutes with an unreported injury before an ambulance stretchered him off the field. According to MiLB.com, Ward left the game with an injured head. His status after the game was unknown.
The Raptors jumped on the Owlz in the first inning as an Andy Pages single, a Jimmy Titus double and a Jon Littell groundout RBI made it 3-0.
Ogden starting pitcher Juan Morillo struck out seven batters in four innings while walking four and allowing one earned run. Corey Merrill picked up the win via two scoreless innings of relief. Raptors pitchers totaled 14 strikeouts.
Orem closed the lead to 3-2 by the time the Raptors came to bat in the eighth inning, which is when Zac Ching hit a solo homer to bump the lead to 4-2. Ching finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Orem brought it back to 4-3 on an inside-the-park homer by Mulrine, which is when Ward was injured.
Ward stayed on the field for around 20 minutes as an ambulance was called and eventually took him off the field.
The collision happened with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. Ogden pitcher Mitchell Tyranski struck out Brandon White for the third out of the inning to clinch the Raptors' 51st win of the year.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo, who's with the Raptors for a rehab assignment, batted second in the order as the designated hitter. He hit 0 for 1 with two walks before being substituted.
The announced attendance was 3,504.