The scoreboard didn't reflect it until late but, across four quarters, Weber State went on the road and buried No. 22 UC Davis in a decisive conference win Saturday.
WSU stifled the prolific passing arm of senior Jake Maier to his worst career game, Trey Tuttle was 5 of 5 on field goals and the No. 4 Wildcats beat up the Aggies 36-20 at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, California.
Maier threw 18 of 29 for 160 yards, 68 of which came on a final garbage-time drive. His previous career low was 164 and Saturday was only the fifth time in 33 games he's been held below 200 passing yards.
"To have those guys held under 100 yards passing until that last drive when, pretty much, the game was out of hand, was huge," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "The defensive line played very good against the run. Coverage was outstanding, the safeties did a phenomenal job disguising.
"Overall, a phenomenal road win."
It was a game where WSU outgained UC Davis 268-35 in the first half but only led 16-7. But by the time the Aggies started using timeouts as a last hope to stay in it in the fourth quarter, Jake Constantine and Devon Cooley combined to put the game away.
On third-and-10 from the UCD 38, Constantine hit Cooley across the middle for 12 yards to keep the clock running. On the next play, Constantine handed the ball to Kris Jackson, who pitched back to Constantine for a flea-flicker. Cooley had the secondary beat and Constantine lofted the ball to the end zone for a 26-yard score.
That drive went eight plays, 72 yards and took 3:25 off the clock, effectively ending the game with the score 36-14 and 3:44 remaining.
In the end, Weber outgained UC Davis 450 yards to 204.
WSU opened the game with a statement drive keyed by a 21-yard George Tarlas rush on a fourth-and-1 fake punt. Josh Davis punched later in a 2-yard score for a 7-0 lead.
Jaylin White returned the ensuing kickoff 101 yards for UC Davis, tying it 7-7 with 11:29 left in the first quarter.
UC Davis wouldn't score again for 23:43 of game time.
Weber State (6-2, 4-0 Big Sky) owned the field position battle throughout. Jonah Williams forced Ulonzo Gilliam into a fumble and recovered it late in the first quarter. WSU used the 53-yard field to score Tuttle's first field goal, a 38-yarder that made it 10-7 with 13:03 left in the first half.
Weber took its next drive to the UC Davis 23 where Constantine was intercepted by a diving Devon King in the end zone. But Auston Tesch tipped a Maier pass two plays later, allowing Eddie Heckard to intercept it. That resulted in another 38-yarder for Tuttle and a 13-7 lead.
WSU took the final drive of the half 72 yards. A near scoring pass to Cooley was incomplete when Cooley landed just out of bounds in the back of the end zone and, two plays later, Tuttle booted a 20-yard field goal as time expired for a 16-7 halftime lead.
The lopsided first half saw WSU run a whopping 54 offensive plays to only 18 for UC Davis.
"The offense ... did a really good job until we got in the red zone. Obviously, Trey Tuttle played phenomenal," Hill said.
To open the second half, it appeared Weber might fail to cash in too many times and allow the Aggies (4-5, 2-3) to hang around long enough to steal the game.
Tarlas rocked White on the half's opening kickoff, leaving White on the turf for several minutes and jarring the ball loose. Dave Jones recovered for the Wildcats at the UC Davis 14, but the offense could only manage four yards. Tuttle booted a 27-yarder for a 19-7 lead.
That's when it appeared Maier and the UC Davis offense would wake up. Gilliam rushed for 37 yards on a draw, setting up Maier for a 19-yard connection with Jared Harrell. That made it 19-14 with 7:46 left in the third.
But Weber's offense answered. Constantine hooked up with Cooley for the first time on passes of 22 and 14 yards, helping move the Wildcats to the red zone. WSU ran a trick play for a 9-yard pass that saw Kevin Smith pitch to Davis from the slot, who threw to quarterback Kylan Weisser going down field — now known as the "Philly Special" play the Philadelphia Eagles ran for a TD in the 2018 Super Bowl.
That set up Smith for a 5-yard touchdown rush, putting the road team up 26-14 with 3:29 left in the third quarter.
WSU started to pin its ears back defensively in the fourth, forcing Maier into several bad passes with a relentless rush from the defensive line. Linebacker Noah Vaea nearly recorded two interceptions in the frame, narrowly dropping each, and Heckard nearly had another one.
Tuttle booted a 39-yarder for his school-record fifth made field goal in the contest for a 29-14 lead with 8:35 left, setting up the decisive touchdown drive.
The flea-flicker to Cooley gave the sophomore receiver seven receptions for 104 yards, his first career 100-yard game.
"We've got to get the ball to him more ... he's a dynamic wideout," Hill said. "We haven't had Rashid Shaheed the last two games, so we're still not at 100% full strength on what I think we can be."
Constantine finished 25 of 39 for 275 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Davis, a sophomore, rushed 16 times for 70 yards, becoming the 11th player in WSU history to surpass 2,000 career rushing yards.
Smith rushed 16 times for 62 yards and Jackson added 35 rushing yards.
Before Cooley got going in the second half, David Ames was a reliable target, finishing with seven grabs and 54 yards. Justin Malone added four catches for 48 yards and Ty MacPherson, playing in the stead of the injured Shaheed, had three catches for 21 yards.
Heckard, Adam Rodriguez and Sione Lapuaho each recorded a sack for the WSU defense. Jared Schiess added two tackles for loss.
"We had 92 offensive plays to their 46. You talk about coming in and executing a game plan, I can't be more proud of these coaches," Hill said. "I've got great assistants and I've got great players who executed this game plan almost perfectly."
The win sets up a top-10 road showdown with Sacramento State (6-2, 4-0) next week. The No. 7 Hornets dispatched Cal Poly 38-14 on Saturday. Like WSU, Sac State's only losses this season are to FBS opponents.