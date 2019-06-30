Happy 50th Anniversary!: David and Jean Hart

David Hart and Jean Tolley, were married on June 30, 1969, in The Salt Lake Temple. They have seven children: Heidi, Bradley, Kimberly, Melanie, Matthew, Jonathan and Rebecca. They also have 30 grandchildren.
They will celebrate this blessed event with a family dinner at the Timbermine Restaurant.
David was born in the Salt Lake LDS Hospital and grew up in Bountiful. He attended Bountiful High School and graduated in Mathematics from the University of Utah. He served an LDS mission to Switzerland. He earned a Masters Degree in Computer Science from RPI in New York and spent most of his career teaching Computer Science at Weber State University.
Jean was born at the Stork Retreat (no joke) in Gridley, California and was raised in Gridley. She attended Gridley High School and then BYU where she received her degree in Elementary Education. She taught Kindergarten until she and David started their family.
David and Jean met in Hartford, Connecticut (long story) where he worked in software development and she taught Kindergarten. In 1972, they moved to Ogden for his employment and she continued to be a stay-at-home mother. Upon retirement, they served a Church and Family History Mission and as Ogden Temple workers.
They enjoy family gatherings and have supported each other in many church callings.
For entertainment, they enjoy musical stage shows and completing all of the daily puzzles in the newspaper.