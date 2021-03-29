Constance (Connie) Herrick, of Roy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family March 26, 2021, at the age of 83.
Connie was born October 11, 1937 in Tremonton, Utah the daughter of John Lawrence Payne and Verda Whitaker. She graduated from Bear River High School and got her nursing degree from Weber State University (then Weber College).
She was married to Charles (Chuck) Herrick in Howell, Utah March 20, 1959. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple December 11, 1964. They have been married 62 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother.
Connie loved the gospel. She enjoyed serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings, in Relief Society, visiting teaching, Sunday School, and Mutual Improvement Association.
She was an accomplished ceramist and taught ceramic classes. She was a Precious Moments collector including the original 7 figurines. Her hobbies included crocheting, embroidery and other handiwork.
She leaves behind her husband, Chuck, her daughter, Kristie (Andrew) Pustek and 2 grandchildren: Alexa (Spencer) Lundskog and Aubree Pustek.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brother and 2 sisters.
Mom gave service her entire life, and loved serving others. Her greatest joy in life was her daughter and grandchildren. She loved shopping trips and watching them dance and cheer at games and competitions.
A viewing for friends and family will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 6:00 -8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:00 am for family and close friends at the Roy City Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that masks be worn by those who attend. Please adhere to social distancing. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines.
