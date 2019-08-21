Delana Leshko

December 21, 1965 ~ August 16, 2019
South Ogden ? Delana Lucille Roderick Leshko, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2019, due to health complications.
Delana was born in Batesville, Arkansas on December 21, 1965, to Delton Goodman and Georgia "Lucy" Roderick.
Delana was an entrepreneur and owned her own lawn care company. She later sold it and enjoyed being retired. Delana loved to trap shoot all over the country, and was an excellent marksman. She also loved to go fishing at Hoop Lake, Marsh Lake and Strawberry Reservoir and loved spending time outdoors. She loved supporting and cheering on her grandkids' sporting events and was so proud of each and every one of them. One of her favorite past times was spending time with her sister and brother-in-law playing cards.
In 1987 she married Curtis Roderick, but later divorced. They had one child together, Britni (Roderick) Foxley.
In 1997 Delana met Mike Leshko and later married in Lake Tahoe. They spent 21 amazing years together.
Delana is survived by her husband Mike Leshko, daughter, Britni (Evan) Foxley, Misty (Jesse) Avila, Michelle (Jason) Wells, and Mindy Leshko. She is also survived by three sisters, Mary (Richard) Miller, Tangie (Kenny) Wilson, Tiffany Chugg and two brothers, Dale Powell Chris (Dannelle) Chugg. Four grandsons and one great-grandson as well as many surrogate daughters. She is preceded in death by her father Dave Roderick and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held on August 25, 2019, from 2:00 p.m.? 5:00 p.m. at Jerehmiah's Restaurant at 1307 W 12th St Ogden, Utah.