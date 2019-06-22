George Edward Fejes

December 19, 1923 ~ June 19, 2019
George Fejes born in Cleveland, OH. Served in the U.S. Navy during WWII & Korea. During his military service, he met and fell in love with Lois Jean Crane, the woman who became his wife and preceded him in death in 2010.
George was a Barber by trade, and he was the proud owner of the Hillcrest Barber Shop in Millbrae, CA from the 1950s and purchased the shop in 1963 working there until he and his wife retired in 1978 and moved to Ogden, UT.
George and Jean were sealed in the LDS Logan Temple in 1951 and were active members their entire marriage, serving several stake missions and served a mission in Pennsylvania in the mid-'90s. George was a worker in the temple both in Odgen, UT and in Central Point, OR.
He is survived by his two daughters, Susan Mary Boman of Medford, OR and Betty Jean Weathers of Stayton, OR. Also survived by his grandchildren; Laura Chotia, John Chotia, Janet Chotia, Sandra Chotia; Katie Taylor and Keith Taylor. He also has 11 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
George was beloved wherever he went for his general love of people and acceptance of all. He was generous with all that he had, rarely saw anyone as a stranger, and always had a warm handshake and smile of all who attended church service, or ever walked into his shop.
He was devout in his love of the Gospel and would share his insights with others who would seek his counsel and advice. He mentored many, throughout the years, in their study of scriptures and loved to engage in rousing debate on many subjects.
George was always, first and foremost, the patriarch of his family and spared no time or expense to help them through life. He is very loved and will be so very missed by all of us.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 ? 10:45 a.m. followed by Funeral Services starting at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: