November 9, 1947 ~ August 15, 2019
John Edward "Coffee Pot" Vine, Jr., 71, passed away Thursday August 15, 2019, at his home in Roy. He was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on November 9, 1947, to John Edward Vine, Sr. and Edna Pearl Williams.
John served his country in the United States Air Force in that time he had met the love of his life, Betty Lou, they married in January of 1970 and planted roots in Roy, Utah where they raised their children and John served his community as a police officer. John also worked for Weber County where he retired after 32 years.
When John wasn't spending his time serving his community or country you could catch him with his family wherever he was whether it was on the mountain hunting, at the rendezvous living the mountain man way, in the pits of a demolition derby getting ready to see how many times he could flip a car, you could find him at a car show where he would show off all the hard work he put into his lil 58 Ford, or simply just sitting in the backyard around the table carrying conversation with anyone who walked through the gate, he always had a contagious smile and laugh that we will never forget.
John is survived by his children Penny (Rob) Cherry, Edward (Erin) Vine, Edna (Keith) Johnson, step children; Sandra (Keith) Hamblin, Cheryl (Steve) Ure, Richard Stewart, 25 grandkids, and 42 great-grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his wife Betty Lou Vine, son Ej Vine, daughter Ronda Jessop, his parents, two brothers, a sister-in-law, and two great-grandsons.
A memorial service organized by the family will be held at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South on Tuesday, August 20th, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21st, at the mortuary. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.
The family asks in respect of Johns wishes that the mountain men and women wear buck skins and for those who don't have any, please be casually dressed.
