May 30, 1938 ~ June 20, 2020
Marbara Norris Olsen Wood was born on May 30, 1938 in Ogden, UT to Carl and Lucille Norris. She attended Weber High School.
She married Gerald Leon Olsen on May 28, 1955, later divorced. They had four children: Deborah Smith, Sheryl (Dean) Tracy, Camille (Ron Stewart) Aduddell, and Kenneth (Rayna) Olsen. On September 13, 1985, she married Robert Duane Wood and inherited stepchildren Joseph Walter (Amanda) Wood, Jennifer Sue (Tom) Kaminga, and Jeffery Garn Wood. She adored and spoiled her nine grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren and will always be known as Gramma Marbles.
Marbara worked for the D.O.D. for 37 years, officially retiring in 2015. Marbara passed away on June 20, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucile and Carl; her step-fathers, Arty and Floyd; step-mothers, Dorothy and Gladis; her sister, Donna (Robert) Harvath; grandchild, Tracy Lee and great-grandchild, Sterling Lee. She is survived by her brother, Jay (Ginger) Norris.
The world should stop and the stars should sparkle for the celebration of such a kind, bright, and wonderful woman. Friends and family may attend a graveside service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Bright clothing is encouraged. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at Victory Park in Washington, UT.
Condolences may be shared at: