March 13, 1966 ~ June 24, 2019
Ronald John Child passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, in Clinton, Utah with his Angel of Light wife, Shalyn Child by his side.
He was born on March 13, 1966, to Ray E. Child and Linda Lou Smith of Clinton, Utah.
Ronald has three sisters, Cherylin, Cindy, and Jamie and an older brother, David Ray Child whom he had guardianship of for the past 24 months.
Ronald married his sweetheart and Angel of Light, Shalyn Child, on the Big Island, Kona, Hawaii, June 18, 2016.
Ronald grew up working on his father's farm in Clinton, Utah, where he was taught a wonderful work ethic. He loved the farm life and had a passion for music instilled by his mother Linda. Ronald attended Clinton Elementary, North Davis Jr High, and graduated from Clearfield High, later graduating from Weber State University in Electrical Engineering.
Ronald was a member of the bands, Pee Wee Pickers, Wish, Blue Grass Expression, and Fire on the Mountain. Ronald played music professionally for 17 years. During those years Ronald traveled across the United States and to many other countries.
He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Holland and Belgium.
Ron worked for Intel Corporation in Oregon for 20 years in the high-tech industry.
Ronald served on the Board of Directors with his wife Shalyn for WOW Utah during the first two years of their marriage.
Ronald loved the country life; he was semi-retired when he moved to Clinton, Utah in 2016. He and his wife were able to travel, serve and enjoy life.
Ronald and his wife took care of his parents, Ray E. Child and Linda Lou Smith, before their passing in 2017.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Shalyn Child; two children, Derek Child and Annelise {Child} Heinrich; stepdaughter, Melissa Hasse; stepson, Landon Randall; stepdaughter Alonna {Randall} Short; son-in-law, Steven Short; stepdaughter, Chelsea {Preece} Blietschau; son-in-law, Karl Blietschau; son-in-law, Kevin Heinrich.
Ronald was the Paw Paw Tractor to two grandsons Corbin Short and JJ Short who love their Paw Paw very much.
A Viewing will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1288 West 1300 North, Clinton, Utah from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday, July 1, 2019, prior to services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with a family dinner after graveside services.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: