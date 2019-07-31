1949 ~ 2019
Scott Cyril Argyle was born on January 10, 1949. He was the first child of Erma Jeanne Scott Argyle and Cyril Mitchell Argyle. He died on July 25, 2019, from complications of a fall at his home.
He was educated in Provo City schools and earned a Bachelor's degree in Physics and a second degree in Electrical Engineering from BYU. He served a mission in Korea.
He married Vicki Marie Young Luther on April 16, 1989, in the Logan Temple. He was a knight in shining armor and became a stepfather to Vicki's four children; Cassandra Marie Townsend, Vicki Melinda Rasband, Brian Howard Luther, Emily JoAnn Hall. He then went on to have two children, Rachael Petersen, and Ethan Argyle. Then he opened his heart and adopted Garen Argyle, Theresa Argyle, Tanesha Garcia, and Melissa Leal.
Scott retired from Hill AFB as an Electrical Engineer in April 2018.
He is survived by his wife and children, his siblings (Bruce Argyle, Anna Sabin, Bob Argyle, and Kay Argyle), 27 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He loved his wife and family very much. He will long be remembered for his brilliance, dry wit, humor, patience, courage, strength and long-suffering. He was kind, and a friend to his fellow man. Scott was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a faithful servant of his Heavenly Father and trusted him in overcoming the many obstacles placed in his life. All of us will miss him immensely, but he will remain forever in our hearts.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Heritage Ward, 725 S. 200 E. Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
