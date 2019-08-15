OGDEN -- Fans of the popular teen CW show "Riverdale" will have a chance to meet one of the stars Saturday in Ogden.
Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy on "Riverdale" and in the upcoming spinoff "Katy Keene," will be at the Newgate Mall from 1-4 p.m. Saturday to meet fans, take photos and sign autographs. The event is free to the public.
The meet-and-greet is part of the Newgate Mall's Back-to-School Bash. The event will also feature a fashion show with the "must-have looks to the new school year," according to a press release from the mall.
The fashion show will take place from noon to 1 p.m.
Shoppers are also encouraged to bring backpacks and school supplies to donate to Catholic Community Services.
The Newgate Mall is located at 36th Street and Wall Avenue in Ogden.