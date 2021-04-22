After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, Rally on the Rocks is on for 2021. The dates are set for May 12-15 and while some rides are full, there are plenty of openings to fill and still time to register.
However, it is not being held in Moab this year. Moab has temporarily banned organized OHV events. With Moab being situated near the southern border of Grand County, Rally on the Rocks is being held 6 miles south of Moab in San Juan County. None of the trails being ridden at this event are within the boundaries of Grand County.
Moab is a little community in Southeastern Utah with a population of 5,268 according to 2019 estimates. Situated on the Colorado River near two very popular national parks, Arches and Canyonlands, it has become a tourist destination.
People have made it a base to explore the parks, hike, bike, raft and ride motorized trails. An unending flow of people walk the streets of Moab popping in and out of shops looking for all things uniquely Moab and to taste of the local cuisine. It is not unlike Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as a tourist destination.
With all of the events and appealing attractions in and around Moab, residents are feeling a little overwhelmed. They want the millions of dollars that tourists bring there every year, but the size of the town frequently doubles throughout the tourist season.
Some tourists bring street-legal UTVs, and because they are street-legal, they would rather drive them around town than trailer them. Locals have complained about the noise of these machines and that they bring that noise to neighborhoods late at night.
I don’t think a driver has the right to disrespect anyone’s peace and quiet whether he is driving a diesel truck, a two-cycle dirt bike, a hot rod, a turbo UTV, a jeep or a fighter jet. I also don’t think that any one of these should be targeted with a ban from city streets, with the exception of the fighter jet.
With noise being the issue, noise should be the target regardless of the source. I also know that the City Council has been overwhelmed by the rapid development of this noise issue. For the record, Sean Reddish, president of Rally on the Rocks, has offered $20,000 per year to help pay for a part-time employee to monitor noise levels. So far there has been no response to his offer.
Rally on the Rocks is the largest gathering of UTVs in Utah. It is one ATV event at which ATVs are not allowed. The trails ridden at this rally require a longer wheel base to be safely negotiated. A single-rider ATV will have a wheel base (distance between the centers of the front wheel hubs to the centers of the back wheel hubs) of about 50 inches while the wheel base measurements on a two-place Polaris RZR are about 90 inches and a four-place is 125 inches.
The names of the trails are enough to scare short-wheel-base ATVs away — names like Hell’s Revenge, Metal Masher, Steel Bender, Wipe Out Hill and Hell Roaring Rim.
So, Rally on the Rocks will still be held; it just won’t be held in Grand County. The registration fee is $35 per day with discounts for the third and fourth passengers. Dinner, T-shirts, hoodies and flags are extra.
The vendor show scheduled with this event alone is worth the trip. Forty-four vendors will provide an opportunity to meet reps and get better acquainted with their products
People who attend the rally will have a chance to win a Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000. Tickets limited to 200 at $100 each are being sold for a chance to win. There is no limit to the number you can buy, but if you bought all 200, you may as well go buy one off the showroom floor.
The other vendors are involved in a huge general raffle. Your registration entitles you to one free ticket. Extra tickets can be purchased to improve your chances at two for $5. The chances of winning are better this year because the rally is limited to 125 machines per day, which is about a third of the size of the last rally held.
When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and enjoy Moab. For information and registration, go to https://rallyontherocks.com.