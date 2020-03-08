Throughout America’s history there have been many iconic events that shaped the country. Because of people, places and events, America became the country it is today.
There are a lot of things that have created the beautiful and free country that has blessed all of our lives. If we go back in time and consider the specific days and events that have created the place we have today, we can get a better understanding and a deeper gratitude for the people who have created a safe place for us to reside.
One of the first iconic events that happened in our history occurred on July 4, 1776, with the ratification of the Declaration of Independence. The Founding Fathers came to a decision to create the country and laws that we have established today. These leaders started what we now call the land of the free and the home of the brave. They created a nation under which we can all live the way we choose and be happy.
Tragedy strikes
Another notable event in history was a more recent one that turned our country upside down. When two planes crashed into various buildings in the United States, it brought the people together in fear and defense. Sept. 11, 2001, left our country shaken yet brought us together in a way that few other events in the history of America have.
On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy was assassinated. He was one of few presidents to be killed while in office. The tragic event created an air of uncertainty in our country, but similar to 9/11, it helped create a more united nation, with more trust and more love in the community. It brought people together in ways that are impossible to fathom in today’s more disengaged and distracted world.
Additionally, the Vietnam War in the 1950s to 1970s shaped the United States. There was a lot of turmoil in the nation surrounding the war and a lot of casualties of soldiers, but in the end it was nothing that America could not handle.
Another event that changed the course of history like nothing else ever would was the moon landing. On July 20, 1969, the Apollo 11 lunar module landed on the moon. It was the first time in history that a human had visited another planetary object. People all around the world watched, mesmerized by their TVs, as Neil Armstrong stepped out onto the rocky ground, nearly floating because of the low gravity.
The technology we have today that resulted from the space program has changed a lot of our day-to-day lives.
Legacy of wars
During World War II, our country created atomic bombs and used them for the first time in all of history. Because of this, the world was changed forever, and many countries gained the technology necessary to produce weaponry unlike anything that had ever been used in the past. It was unimaginable what would come because of the weapons produced by famous scientists in our country.
There was also the Civil War, which occurred during Abraham Lincoln’s term as president. During this time, our country nearly split in two because of differing opinions. What meant “slavery” to one person meant something totally different to another and it caused conflict around the country, but the United States ultimately endured.
In reality, there are a lot of other events that changed the way we view our country and how we go about our lives today. Because of these historical events, we are able to proudly stand up and say that we are American each and every day.
We are able to recognize the way that we have been positively affected by the formations and actions of our country and its amazing citizens. Do not forget the people who came before you, and be proud that you are an American!