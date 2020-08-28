OGDEN — While Ogden City continues to explore ways to boost the financial situation of its municipal airport, they scored a win recently — the facility now has a place to eat for the first time in over two years.
The Bickering Sisters restaurant opened earlier this month near the Ogden-Hinckley Airport's terminal building.
Jami Furniss, a marketing representative for the restaurant, said the airport location (3913 Airport Road) will feature a slightly different menu than the original Grant Avenue location, but will include the establishment's popular orange custard dipped french toast and a menu full of easy grab-and-go and dine-in options.
Furniss also said the new location will have indoor and outdoor seating with a playground and a large grassy space to view planes flying in and out of the airport.
The restaurant is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Karen and Susan Larrabee are sisters and owners of the restaurant. They opened their first location at 2487 Grant Ave. in 2015. The pair has traveled, shared apartments and run several businesses together during their lives. Prone to common sibling disputes, the name "Bickering Sisters" was a natural choice.
Karen Larrabee has more than 30 years experience running restaurants in places like New York and San Francisco, while Susan worked in places like Los Angeles as a denim consultant for large companies, including Gap.
The airport building where the new restaurant is located is still going through a renovation. Karen Larrabee said the restaurant will open for dinner when the renovations are finished, which is expected to happen some time before the year is out. She said the site will also sell items from local vendors, from jams and syrups to arts and crafts.
"It's going to be a whole new experience for us, but an airport, in general, will have lots of people coming in and out," Karen Larrabee said. "Then, we're so close to the Roy border we'll hopefully have some customers come in from that area. We're just excited to get started."
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said the city shares that feeling. The mayor said the city has been looking for a restaurant to open at the airport since the Auger Inn closed in 2017.
"It needs a restaurant," Caldwell said. "You've got people flying in and out with the commercial Allegiant Air flights and it just makes sense."
Earlier this year, the Ogden City Council approved a measure that transferred $100,000 from the city's Capital Improvement Plan contingency fund and $10,000 from its Business Depot Ogden lease revenue fund to replace the roof on the airport terminal building, where the restaurant is located. The city is also working to bring in a Hertz rental car operation to the airport, which also stands to benefit from the project.
The city is currently working on a 20-year master plan for the airport, which will serve as a guide for continued development at the facility.
The aim of the plan, according to Airport Manager Bryant Garrett, is to transform the airport into an economic engine for the region by serving general aviation, growing commercial air service and recruiting aeronautical businesses. The plan includes a host of development objectives, from acquiring adjacent parcels of land and redeveloping hangars to building new road entrances and expanding the facility's flight line.
The airport has been a financial burden for the city, subsidized by as much as $750,000 per year during the 2010s. The subsidies have been reduced in recent years, but the city still loses about $320,000 per year running the airport, according to council documents.