A Whisper Ridge helicopter, photographed in mid-June 2019. The firm, which hauls skiers to remote locations in Cache County via snowcat, is now working with Powder Mountain in seeking permission to operate a helipad on the grounds of the ski resort. The proposal, focus of discussion on Aug. 27, 2019, before the Ogden Valley Planning Commission, calls for use of a helicopter to haul skiers, mountain bikers and sports fishermen to otherwise inaccessible areas.