FARMINGTON — New stores will be opening at Farmington's Station Park just in time for the holiday shopping season.
Barnes & Noble and REI are two of the biggest stores set to open in November, according to a press release from CenterCal Properties, which owns and operates Station Park.
Clothing stores Cotton On, Cotton On Kids, Hip & Humble and J. Jill will open in the winter 2019, as will a relocation of the Bohme store already in Station Park.
A Harmons Fuel Station will join the Harmons Grocery in winter 2019.
And in early 2020, DM Fashions, a modest women's clothing boutique, will open its doors.
These stores will join 10 other retailers and restaurants who have opened locations at the Farmington shopping complex this year, including Columbia Sportswear, P.F. Chang's and Slapfish.
"We are committed to creating the very best experience for shopping, dining, entertainment, fitness and happiness, while we bring innovative and in-demand retailers to the communities we serve in the State of Utah,” said Fred Bruning, Chief Executive Officer of CenterCal Properties, in the press release.