Brad Mortensen marks 1st year as president of Weber State University

OGDEN — Brad Mortensen’s daily life changed dramatically at this time last year.
Mortensen had worked on Weber State’s campus for 16 years, most recently as vice president of university advancement, but on Dec. 6, 2018, he was named president of the university.
“Walking across campus the morning of Dec. 7 was totally different because students (now) are like ‘Hey, you’re the new president,’ and every other day, we just kind of walked right past,” Mortensen said.
Now he gets stopped regularly by students on campus.
“I get stopped walking through the union building, and they’re like, ‘We need Chick-fil-A,’ ‘We need more parking,’ ‘The orientation videos are too long!’”
These stories speak to Mortensen’s open, approachable manner, but they’re also connected to Weber State’s campus culture.
“It’s challenging academically, but it’s comfortable personally, and that makes all the difference,” Mortensen said. “(Students) recognize that ... there’s a support system.”
In his first year as president, Mortensen has taken meetings with students who are having difficulties with transferring credits, paying tuition or adjusting to life as an international student.
In addition to helping students solve the problems they’re facing, he uses the meetings as an opportunity to learn, asking students about their experiences at Weber State, why they chose the school — and what the university can do to better recruit future students.
Mortensen said he still clearly remembers one conversation with a transfer student, when he asked the student what was different about Weber State from his experience attending a different institution.
“He didn’t even hesitate. He said, ‘The faculty communicate with me,’” Mortensen said. “I’ll always remember — those were his exact words. That’s kind of what we preach. ... ‘The good news is the faculty know your name, the bad news is the faculty know your name, small class sizes, personalized instruction.’
“... But to hear students repeat that back to me unprompted ... that reinforces to me why the work we do is so important — why we continue to try to help that be known.”
Mortensen said he wants to stop hearing the common refrain that Weber State is “the best kept secret.”
“We don’t want to be a secret,” Mortensen said. “We want people to say Weber State is the best. We’re not trying to be ... the best research university or the best medical school, but we’re the best at preparing people from all backgrounds, regardless of their academic preparation, to be successful in life.”
Because the work of the university is closely aligned with regional workforce needs, Weber State provides “the backbone of the community” by training teachers, nurses, accountants, social workers and engineers, Mortensen said.
To make sure Weber State’s strengths and successes are known, Mortensen has embarked on a “Louder and Prouder” tour, with the help of students and alumni.
As part of the tour, they’ll be traveling to city council meetings around Northern Utah, where Mortensen will provide an update on the university’s work and students will share their stories. Visits began in November and will continue through February.
One of the reasons Mortensen is so passionate about Weber State’s mission to educate students from all walks of life is that he’s a first-generation college graduate.
His dad had a small farm and worked at a potato processing plant in Rexburg, Idaho, rising through the ranks at the plant until people with degrees started passing him by, Mortensen said.
His dad emphasized to Mortensen and his three younger brothers the importance of getting a college degree.
Taking his dad’s wish to heart, Mortensen earned several degrees — an associate’s degree from Ricks College, a bachelor’s degree in political science from Utah State University, a master’s in public administration from Syracuse University and a doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy from the University of Utah.
He became interested in higher education administration early on after learning more about his father-in-law’s job as a public relations director at Ricks College.
While Mortensen was interning with the administration at Ricks College after getting his bachelor’s degree, the college president at the time, Steven Bennion, told Mortensen that if he wanted to work in higher education, experience as a budget analyst would be valuable.
“I don’t even know if he remembers telling me that, but that became my life course,” Mortensen said. “... I think about that when I interact with students now all the time, that something I say — they could hang their whole direction on this.”
After graduating with his master’s from Syracuse, he went on to work for the Arizona Legislature, Utah Gov. Michael Leavitt’s budget office and as a budget analyst for the Utah State Board of Regents.
“Even though Steve Bennion might not realize that,” Mortensen said, “it was really good advice because you get to see the big picture of higher education ... the state policy picture and how the funding flows, who the decision-makers are ... That probably helped as much in doing this job as any of the experiences that I’ve had here (at Weber State).”
With his inauguration planned for Jan. 7, 2020 — Weber State Founders Day — Mortensen will soon be sharing his vision for the university moving forward.
“So much of our vision for the future really ties back to the past,” Mortensen said.
In 1920, there was a student in western Weber County who thought he’d grow up to be a farmer, Mortensen said. He won awards at the county fair for lettuce he grew and sheep he raised, but as one of several siblings, there wasn’t enough land for him to earn a living on the family farm.
A professor at Weber, then a two-year college, encouraged him to come to the school and got him a job. The next year he became student body president, and after graduating he went on to the University of Utah to get a four-year degree.
This student was J. Willard Marriott, who founded Marriott International, the multi-national hospitality company behind Marriott hotels.
“He was this first-generation student who really didn’t have a lot of support at home to go to college, but there was a faculty member and a support group here at Weber that helped him (go on to) launch an international, multi-billion dollar corporation,” Mortensen said.
This makes Mortensen think of Weber State’s current students — many of them come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and 40% are first-generation college students.
There’s a growing Latino population in Weber County, the highest concentration in the state, Mortensen said. This group is underrepresented at most public colleges.
“All of them have a story too, and it’s amazing how many challenges they overcome,” Mortensen said, talking about Weber State’s soon-to-be December graduates.
“We’re going to continue that J. Willard Marriott story over and over and over again.”