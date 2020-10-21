The Davis School District Board of Education announced at a meeting Tuesday night that it would proceed with its plan to transition all schools to full in-person classes and would compensate employees with a one-time bonus for their work during the pandemic.
The Davis School District opened schools Aug. 25 on a hybrid system with the intention of reevaluating that schedule after winter break. The board in September voted to start students on a four-day-a week schedule with elementary schools making the transition on Sept. 28 and secondary schools on Nov. 2, the beginning of the second quarter.
“Our responsibility as a board of education is to facilitate the education of each student,” said board President John Robison.
He continued, “Based on that responsibility and based on all of the factors and data that we have looked at in our district and other districts, we feel that proceeding with the phased return is the right decision at this time.”
The Davis School District, which is the second largest district in Utah, had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state with 272 on Tuesday.
It also announced on Tuesday that it would close Farmington High School for two weeks due to an outbreak of the virus. The district did not disclose the number of cases at the school, but an update to its COVID-19 dashboard indicated that 23 people had tested positive for the virus at the school as of Monday.
According to the State Board of Education’s COVID-19 School Manual, an outbreak is defined as any time “15 people tested positive for COVID-19 across multiple settings in the school” within a period of two weeks. It recommends that all schools experiencing an outbreak close for 14 days.
Multiple high schools in the Davis School District passed the 15-case threshold weeks ago. Because the schools were running on a hybrid schedule, however, they were allowed to continue with in-person classes.
Under the hybrid schedule, student bodies are separated into two cohorts — those who attend classes in the school building on Mondays and Wednesdays and those who attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Schools in a hybrid system do not have to close until one of its two units reaches 15 cases.
According to numbers posted on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard Monday, without the hybrid schedule, two schools would join Farmington High School in being closed for outbreaks -- Davis High School with 20 cases and Northridge High School with 15.
Of the six individuals who addressed the board during the public comment period, five asked the board to remain on a hybrid schedule. Two of the commenters were teachers.
Among them was Andrea Wootton, an English teacher at Centerville Jr. High School. She said five members of her family are at high risk if they contract the virus.
“I went back to the classroom in August with the promise that the hybrid schedule would be in place until winter break, at least,” Wootton said. “Though coming back was a risk, it felt like one I could take with the hybrid model. It felt like a safety net was in place. Now, it feels like that safety net has been ripped out from under all of us.”
The school board initially opted to transition out of the hybrid model after a group of parents protested in favor of a full in-person schedule. The move has been met with counter-protests from both teachers and parents.
A Facebook group started by parents called Keep Hybrid for DSD has amassed over 1,500 members. Some of those members showed up in support of teachers at a Sept. 25 rally opposing the decision to abandon hybrid scheduling, organized by a local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.
In addition to a teacher support group established by the district to reduce stress created by COVID-19 work conditions, the board will provide financial compensation for worried teachers and employees.
The school board in the Tuesday meeting announced that all district employees will receive a bonus that reflects 1% of their salary in their Nov. 30 paycheck. If that employee is a teacher who spends time in the classroom, they will receive an additional stipend of $600.
Prior to the board voting to approve the measure, each member — sometimes becoming emotional — took a turn thanking teachers and staff for the work they have put in throughout the pandemic.
“Through the years, I’ve witnessed, and some of you have experienced, a time when our teachers were being kind of trashed by some elected people and shamed in a lot of situations,” said board member Cheryl Phipps. “I’m grateful that if there’s any positive thing that came out of (the COVID-19 pandemic), it’s that our educators have been restored to the hero position that they’ve always deserved to have.”