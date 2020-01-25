OGDEN — Two Riverdale school students who tested positive for influenza have died, the Weber-Morgan Health Department said Saturday.
“We are extremely saddened for the families and friends of these young individuals,” Amy Carter, department epidemiologist, said in a press release. “While the health department has verified that each student tested positive for influenza, they were not matching strains of the virus."
She said the investigation is ongoing and further details were not being released to protect the families’ privacy.
The health department did not identify the school. Carter said school officials and the Utah Department of Health were working together on the investigation.
Carter said influenza activity is high and widespread in the state and across the country. The health department encourages everyone to take steps to help prevent the spread of viruses by frequent hand washing, covering your cough and staying home when ill.
It is also recommended that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine each year. It is not too late to get a flu vaccine which is available through health care providers, many local pharmacies and the health department.