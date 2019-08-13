OGDEN — Ogden residents are invited to participate in a Truth-in-Taxation public hearing Wednesday evening to share their feedback on a proposed property tax increase.
This increase is for a specific portion of tax revenue that goes toward paying for the city’s water.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Weber County Library Activity Center, 2464 Jefferson Ave.
The proposed tax increase is $7.88 a year for a house worth $224,000, which would increase the annual total from $31.54 to $39.42 a year, according to a public notice posted by the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District on July 18.
A business worth the same amount would pay $14.34 more a year, increasing its annual total from $57.34 to $71.68.
If the tax increase is approved, it would be a 25.09% increase in the city’s property tax revenue that goes toward the city’s water purchase contracts, excluding eligible new growth, the public notice said.
Weber Basin Water Conservancy District is the regional wholesaler of drinking water for Davis, Weber, Morgan, Summit and part of Box Elder counties, said Tage Flint, general manager and CEO of the district.
The tax increase will be used to pay the city’s water bill to the district. The costs have already been incurred, Flint said.
Paying for water through property tax is allowed by Utah Code, Flint said, but it’s not a commonly used method among cities.
According to Flint, Ogden is the only city served by Weber Basin Water that chooses to pay its water bill this way.