Slowed somewhat by a COVID-19 outbreak in his home, U.S. House hopeful Blake Moore, nevertheless, is keeping up the campaigning.
"We're still moving along. We're going to give this everything we've got for the last three weeks," he said Thursday by phone, hunkered in the basement of his Salt Lake City home.
He hasn't been able to carry out in-person meetings after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 7, though he hadn't been holding many of them anyway. The past week and a half or so, when he hasn't been battling COVID-19 symptoms, he's gone strictly virtual in his campaigning. But he feels better now. The quarantine he's currently living under soon comes to an end, and with mail-in balloting underway, he wants to get his message out. Election Day, when voting culminates, is Nov. 3.
"I would say I'm really excited about the future and I hope voters can see that in me," the Republican hopeful said. "I want to be really optimistic about the future. It's been a tough year."
Moore and Darren Parry, a moderate Democrat, are vying for the 1st District seat in the U.S. House, a Republican-leaning area that covers Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other counties in northern and northeastern Utah. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Brigham City Republican, now holds the post, but he's not seeking reelection after nine terms. Thus, whoever wins, Moore or Parry, a new representative will be serving the district.
Moore, a principal in the Cicero Group, a Salt Lake City management consulting firm, is making his first bid for public office. Originally from Ogden, the largest city in the 1st District, he's a conservative who, in his campaign materials, puts a focus on being inclusive and pro-growth.
"What does conservatism mean to me?" he said, borrowing from language in his campaign ads. "I've always said it means caring about the economy and caring about your neighbor. It means empowering families so they can thrive. It means embracing the entrepreneurial spirit so everyone can succeed."
Moore's wife, Jane, first contracted COVID-19. Then Moore and the couple's three children all tested positive. They've been living in quarantine per Utah Department of Health guidelines to guard against COVID-19's spread, Moore said, but they've recovered. The quarantine goes through Friday and he should be able to "get back out there" over the weekend.
"There were several days I was pretty fatigued and (had) all of the cold-like symptoms — achy muscles, chills, headaches, a little bit of a cough," he said. He never experienced a fever, didn't require a hospital stay and his kids never felt any symptoms.
Generally, Moore said he's abided by protocols meant to guard against the spread of COVID-19, like social distancing and mask wearing. In light of his experience, he said, his view of the ailment and how to contend with it doesn't change.
"We need to make sure that we're being smart, safe," he said. But people "need to be working, we need to be out there. Let's just take precautions. That's where I still land."
'A MORE PRODUCTIVE CONGRESS'
A big focus of Moore's campaigning has been reaching out to leaders scattered around the 1st District, connecting with mayors, tourism officials, county commissioners, business leaders, Hill Air Force Base reps and others, frequently via online video platforms like Zoom. He connected recently with Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell and Ogden economic development officials. He also took part in a joint meeting between Weber County commissioners and U.S. Forest Service representatives to discuss Pineview Reservoir, located on U.S. Forest Service land.
“That’s something I’m really excited about, getting involved, finding out what it is our congressional office, if I’m elected, will be able to do and how we can lend our support in these types of meetings,” Moore said. He actually lives outside the 1st District in Salt Lake City but says his location gives him better access to the far-flung areas of the district — Northern Utah and the area around the Uintah Basin to the east of the capital city.
Among Moore's priority focuses would be Hill AFB and maintaining its status as a key military installation. The facility is a key economic driver in Northern Utah.
Hill's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program, which calls for replacement of the facility's ballistic missiles, "is still in its infancy and needs to be supported heavily going forward," Moore said. "That's going to be creating new jobs. It's already bringing them in." Similarly, the area's educational facilities need to keep up to speed with their offerings to supply Hill and its support entities with the engineering expertise they need.
In recovering from the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he'd put a focus on helping small businesses. He recently received an endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. His priorities similarly include promoting economic development in Utah's rural areas and aiding the agriculture sector.
Complicating things will be skepticism many have about Washington, D.C.
"People don’t have a lot of confidence in our system right now. People don’t have confidence that we can get all of our debt problems under control at the federal level. People don’t have confidence that Congress can actually work together the way it should," he said. “We’ve got to have a more productive Congress. That’s what I want to be thinking about in the years to come."