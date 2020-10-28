A text message campaign targeting Democratic Utah House members up for reelection, including Rep. Lou Shurtliff of Ogden, is drawing fire from Democrats and even Shurtliff's GOP challenger.
The Utah Republican Party sponsored the messaging initiative and Zach Thomas, chairperson of the Weber County Democratic Party, called it a "desperate last-minute" bid in GOP efforts to retake the District 10 seat. Shurtliff now holds the District 10 seat, the sole Democrat in Weber County's legislative delegation to Salt Lake City. "They're stooping to new lows to try to take that seat back," Thomas said.
In responding, the chair of the Utah Republican Party referenced an earlier Utah Democratic Party messaging campaign targeting some GOP House hopefuls, describing the GOP effort as a response to that. The GOP message targeting Shurtliff and other Democrats focuses on last year's controversial tax reform measure, later repealed, incorrectly implying they favored a provision within it calling for a sales tax hike on groceries. In fact, the tax reform plan, Senate Bill 2001, garnered only GOP support, with all House Democrats opposing it.
The GOP "message is virtually identical to one sent out last week by the Utah Democratic Party," Derek Brown, the state GOP chairperson, said in an emailed statement. "When asked about it, they defended it and made clear that it contained nothing inappropriate. This message simply holds their party accountable by the same standard."
Party reps didn't respond to inquiries about the underlying truth of the GOP text messages.
Travis Campbell, Shurtliff's GOP challenger, wasn't happy, though, calling the ad negative and misleading. The ads, targeting Shurtliff and other House Democrats up for reelection, including Reps. Stephanie Pitcher and Andrew Stoddard of Salt Lake County, imply that the Democrats favored the grocery tax when, in fact, they voted against the tax reform plan containing the provision.
"I was completely out of the loop on it and I'm frustrated about it," Campbell said. He said he had nothing to do with the GOP ad and that, otherwise, he and Shurtliff have been waging a generally positive campaign.
Shurtliff, elected to the District 10 seat in 2018 though she also held the post from 1999 through 2008, didn't immediately respond to a query seeking comment. District 10 covers parts of southern Ogden and South Ogden.
The Republican messaging in question features a picture of a forlorn-looking girl and reads, in part, "Can you vote for a Representative who would increase the food tax and hurt Utah's most vulnerable?" — an apparent reference to Senate Bill 2001, the tax overhaul measure. Identical ads were aimed at Shurtliff, Pitcher and Stoddard, with the names and photos changed to reflect the particular candidate targeted, saying each "did nothing to stop the food tax increase" and calling for votes against them.
Despite the implied criticism, all House Democrats, including Shurtliff, Pitcher and Stoddard, voted against Senate Bill 2001, containing the food tax. In fact, the measure passed with only GOP support, though some Republicans joined Democrats in opposing S.B. 2001.
What's more, Pitcher and Stoddard noted their efforts against S.B. 2001. "I voted against it. I spoke on the (House) floor against it," Stoddard said. Pitcher noted an opinion piece in the Salt Lake Tribune supported by the entire House Democratic Caucus voicing opposition to the food tax provision as officials were debating the tax overhaul. Lawmakers repealed S.B. 2001 early this year, but only after a large outpouring of opposition from the public.
"It just doesn't make sense. They're just trying to twist it," said Thomas, trying to reconcile the implications from the Utah Republican Party that Democrats supported the measure, despite their opposition and despite the fact that Republican lawmakers pushed it.
"It's highly ironic because every Democrat in the House voted against it," Stoddard said.
Republican Party officials wouldn't elaborate on Brown's emailed statement. But, as indicated in Brown's response, Stoddard thinks the GOP campaign has its roots in a recent Utah Democratic Party messaging campaign targeting some GOP House candidates over the same matter. "I think this was just their revenge," Stoddard said.
The Democratic Party effort, with a similar tone as the GOP initiative against Democrats, targeted Republican lawmakers who voted alongside Democrats against S.B. 2001. The message, according to Matthew Patterson, executive director of the Utah Democratic Party, was that the GOPers didn't stand up to others in the Republican caucus who favored S.B. 2001.
"Our point is they didn't do anything to try to stop the caucus," Patterson said. He called the GOP messaging effort "disingenuous."
Thomas, leader of the Weber Democratic Party, lauded Campbell, Shurtliff's GOP opponent, for repudiating the Republican messaging campaign. "It's definitely the right move," Thomas said.
As the only seat in Weber County held by a Democrat, GOP leaders here have their eyes on the District 10 seat in this year's campaigning. Mail-in balloting is ongoing and culminates on Nov. 3.