PLEASANT VIEW — During medical emergencies, each passing minute can diminish patient outcomes.
But Ogden Regional Medical Center’s new freestanding emergency department — strategically placed at 600 W. 2700 North in Pleasant View — should make a significant difference for people living, working or recreating in northern Weber County.
Pleasant View Mayor Leonard Call hailed the new facility as a “great thing.”
“From the northern part of Weber County to the nearest hospital — whether you go north or south — is at least a 20-minute ride. Even in an ambulance, going lights and siren, it’s about 15 minutes,” Call said.
But when the new 10,500-square foot structure opens for business Monday, that transport time should shrink to two to five minutes.
We really needed something there,” Call said. “We had instacares … but that’s a big difference from a fully staffed, fully operational emergency room. So we’re really excited to have them in our community.”
Tracy Bertagnole, chief operating officer for Ogden Regional, described how the new site had been chosen.
“At MountainStar Healthcare, we search for unmet healthcare needs in communities throughout Utah. Then we expand our services to provide the right level of patient care at the right location,” Bertagnole said. “Given that Pleasant View is the second fastest growing city in Weber County, we believe that this community would benefit from having prompt emergency care nearby.”
Roughly two years in the making, the $12 million facility (a price tag that includes land costs) will be fully outfitted to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including chest pain, strokes, abdominal pain, trauma care, broken bones, lacerations, flu, respiratory syncytial virus or RSV — and much more, Bertagnole said.
That “much more” includes emergency mental health care. Of Pleasant View Emergency’s 10 treatment rooms, one is designated for trauma care and another for behavioral health needs.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), approximately one in five U.S. adults (46.6 million) grapple with mental illness in a given year, and one in 25 (11.2 million) experience a serious mental illness that limits one or more major life activities.
“In almost all communities, there is a critical shortage of mental health services, including emergency care,” Bertagnole said. “We want to ensure that our facility has capacity for this particular type of need.”
With patient safety as a top concern, Bertagnole said the mental health area will have limited equipment to reduce the chance of self harm. After initial assessments, patients will be transferred to the main hospital for further evaluation or extended care.
The facility also features onsite diagnostics, plus lab and imaging services that include computerized tomography (CT scan), ultrasound and X‐ray. Approximately 25 full-time positions have been added to staff the new ER in 24/7 mode.
And while it currently lacks a helipad, adjacent fields can provide a clear landing zone for Ogden Regional’s air ambulance transport system. “These services will be available at Pleasant View Emergency when needed,” Bertagnole said.
Ogden Regional is part of HCA Healthcare, a corporation that operates other freestanding emergency rooms in key markets throughout the U.S.
“This is a newer trend to help bring vital emergency services to communities that may not be in need of a large hospital or medical center at this time,” Bertagnole said.
Heather Christensen will manage the new standalone ER under the supervision of Brian Imlay, director of emergency services at Ogden Regional Medical Center.