OGDEN — Utah health officials are holding their breath, waiting to see what sort of impact holiday activities and travel have on the COVID-19 case count.
An Intermountain Healthcare expert, though, expects the numbers to bump northward when the trends start shaking out, probably in mid- to late-January.
“We’ll be keeping a close eye on that,” Todd Vento, an Intermountain infectious disease physician, said Monday during an online gathering with the press. “But we are anticipating there will be an increase in the number of hospitalizations and cases.”
Utah Department of Health officials, too, are mindful of the potential repercussions of gatherings brought on by Christmas and other holiday gatherings and travel. State officials announced an expanded schedule of free COVID-19 testing on Monday across the state, including in Weber and Davis counties. Testing in Weber County started Monday and it continues on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at the Ogden School District complex, Building 8, 1950 Monroe Blvd., in Ogden.
Relatively high positive COVID-19 test rates combined with relatively low numbers of tests completed in Weber County and the other Utah locations targeted make officials think there may be a lot of people with COVID-19 who don’t have symptoms. They want to try to identify them before they cause more cases. “We don’t want any of them to be super spreaders,” said Charla Haley, public information officer for the department.
Likewise, officials decided to launch the “surge testing,” as Haley dubbed it, in light of the possibility of COVID-19’s spread brought on by holiday travel and with schools reopening and the mixing of kids to increase, she said. She expects the heightened testing efforts to continue through February, with free testing tentatively set to continue in Weber County next week.
Meantime, larger scale COVID-19 vaccination efforts geared to non-hospital health care workers are set to launch in Weber County on Tuesday. Testing will be held at the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus, by appointment.
“We are excited to finally turn this important corner in our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said in a statement. “As your local health department, we are prepared to oversee this operation until there is enough vaccine to serve everyone who wants and needs it.”
Vaccination of hospital staffers who work most closely with COVID-19 patients started in mid-December. The testing overseen by local health departments of other health care workers and those potentially in close contact with COVID-19 patients started elsewhere in Utah late last month and Tuesday’s initiative at the Dee Events Center marks the start of that stage of the effort in Weber County. The health departments have reached out to clinics, doctors offices, pharmacies and other such locations to schedule vaccinations of people in the eligible pool.
“Weber-Morgan Health Department receives a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines each week and will distribute them as quickly as they arrive,” reads a statement from Weber State and the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
CVS and Walgreens will be teaming up to handle vaccinations at long-term care and assisted-living facilities geared to the elderly. Later, teachers and those over 75 are to get vaccinations as the state’s vaccination campaign continues.
Those interested in getting testing through the Utah Department of Health effort are asked to register online at bit.ly/2X66scM, though walk-ins at testing sites are allowed. Around 40-50 had gotten tested at the Ogden testing site on Monday, midway through the effort.
“Anyone can get tested at these free testing clinics, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19,” reads a Department of Health Statement. “We also encourage anyone who might have any symptoms, even mild ones, to come and get tested.”
The Davis County testing will be held at the Freeport Center in Clearfield on Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to noon each day. It will also be held at Woods Cross High School, 600 W. 2200 South, on Friday from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.