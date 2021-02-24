OGDEN — Following many other cities across the nation, Ogden City has formally set aside a day to note the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During its Tuesday night meeting, Ogden's City Council adopted a joint proclamation with Mayor Mike Caldwell's office that declares March 1, 2021, "COVID Victims and Survivors Memorial Day" in Ogden.
Reading the decree, Council member Luis Lopez said the pandemic has taken a "significant toll" on not just individuals from the greater Ogden community but also on people and economies throughout the world. In the future, the city will recognize the COVID-19 Memorial Day on the first Monday in March.
Since former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency for the pandemic on March 6, 2020, nearly 1,900 Utahns have died due to complications caused by COVID-19, according to the Utah Department of Health. The disease has caused more than 500,000 deaths in the United States and more than 2.4 million deaths worldwide. The Weber-Morgan Health Department has reported 173 local deaths as of Wednesday.
Ogden's proclamation urges all citizens to "remember those who have lost their lives and those who continue to suffer from the impact of the virus." The city is also encouraging its residents to continue to take preventative measures against the disease like getting vaccinated, social distancing, wearing masks and following public health orders. The proclamation also acknowledges health care workers for stepping up during an unprecedented time.
Donna Chapman, McKay-Dee Hospital's nurse administrator, said the Ogden hospital has treated over 1,100 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began, with 100 of them eventually dying of the disease.
"The impact on the families that we see, the impact on the caregivers — it's pretty significant," Chapman said.
Ken Whipple, chief operating officer for the Ogden Clinic, said his organization has tested 60,000 people for COVID-19 since July. He described many of the clinic's front-line workers as being "tired." Last month, Whipple said, patient capacity for the clinic's urgent care facilities was 200% of normal.
"Our employees have been out in the rain, in the wind and in the snow, testing people in their vehicles or testing them in tents that we've set up outside to try and keep us and the patients safe," Whipple said. "It's been a heavy lift for our organization and health care in general."
Ogden Council member Rich Hyer asked Whipple and Chapman about an uptick in mental health issues amid the pandemic. Both said that though they didn't have any hard data at their fingertips, anecdotally, they're seeing an increase in such matters.
"Our behavioral health units are full," Chapman said. "The isolation this disease causes is significant and it's real."
Despite some of the sobering discussion that took place during the proclamation's passage, it wasn't all doom and gloom.
Whipple said he and other health care experts are extremely encouraged by the success of vaccines and by the decreasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. Since peaking in January with 2,004 new weekly positive cases of COVID-19, the Weber-Morgan Health Department reports that the number of new cases has dropped every week since then. Last week, 351 new cases were reported.