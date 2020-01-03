FARMINGTON — A Davis County man was flown to a hospital after he was reportedly stabbed at a gas station in Farmington on Friday.
Police were notified around 9:30 a.m. of a man down at the Smith's Fuel Center located at 1316 N. Highway 89 in Farmington, according to Farmington Police Chief Wayne Hansen.
First responders found a 50-year-old Davis County resident on the ground with multiple stab wounds, Hansen said.
The man was later flown to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City and underwent surgery, according to Hansen. Hansen said it is believed that the man will survive his injuries.
Police have yet to interview the injured man. The man has yet to be identified by police.
Hansen said police were still gathering information on the suspect and said they did not have any suspect information as of Friday afternoon.