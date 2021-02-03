OGDEN — The effort to name a section of west 2nd Street after the LDS pioneer settlers who lived there nearly two centuries ago has hit an unexpected bump in the road.
During the latter part of 2020, Anna Keogh, a historian who lives in the northwest section of Ogden in a nearly 100-year-old home that is surrounded by one of Weber County’s oldest farms, petitioned Ogden City to name a portion of 2nd Street "Bingham Fort Lane."
In the mid-1800s, the entire area near 2nd Street west of Wall Avenue served as a fort for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The fort was a gathering spot for about 600 early settlers and was the largest fort in the Weber County area. Officially known as Bingham Fort, several of the structures and homes in the neighborhood were built by early LDS Church settlers and still stand today. According to Weber County property records, there are nearly 20 homes and other structures still standing in the area that were built prior to 1900.
Keogh and others who currently live in the neighborhood have been fighting against encroaching development and attempting to preserve the area's history. The street naming proposal is part of that effort.
Honorary street names are not uncommon in Ogden. The designations have been granted to recognize Saint Joseph, Ogden and Ben Lomond high schools. In 2018, the city approved a measure that renamed extended portions of 24th and 30th streets after Martin Luther King Jr. and César Chávez, respectively.
While those measures were all unanimously approved by the City Council, the effort on 2nd Street has become more complicated.
During a November 2020 work session on the item, the council discussed concerns about how Native American tribes originally inhabited the area and, therefore, were the first, true settlers. Subsequently, Council member Angela Choberka sent a letter to Ogden's Diversity Commission, seeking the board's guidance on the issue.
After reviewing the proposal, the Diversity Commission, which was formed in late 2016 and aims to give a municipal voice to groups that have been traditionally underrepresented in Ogden, roundly rebuffed the measure, voting 9-1 to recommended that the council vote against the honorary naming.
In a letter to the council, Diversity Commission Chair Taylor Knuth said the commission found that there could be "potential harm" inflicted with the honorary naming.
"Historically speaking, names such as this have been used to promote symbols of oppression, dominance, and sometimes violence," Knuth said. "Especially when one considers what settlements and military encampments like Bingham's (sic) Fort have historically represented to indigenous communities."
The commission sought advice from James Singer, co-founder of the Utah League of Native American Voters, and from Darren Parry, a previous chairman of the Shoshone Nation, an indigenous tribe that was known to inhabit certain areas of Weber County. The pair both said Ogden could find ways of honoring Native Americans and the LDS pioneers, but noted that a street that only recognizes the white settlers is inappropriate.
In the letter, Knuth also said the Diversity Commission invited Keogh to participate in their discussion on the item, but noted that she did not "respond or attend."
Keogh says she never got an invitation. She also expressed concern with how Knuth represented Bingham Fort in his letter to the council, particularly in identifying it as a "military encampment."
"This was not a military encampment," Keogh said. "The residents were settlers not soldiers."
Keogh noted that Shoshone Indians were known to come "casually into the fort and often camped in the center" of it. She said during a particularly hard winter during the 1850s, Native Americans joined the settlers in the fort full time to share food.
"The settlers shared their scanty food, and all shared the daily work," Keogh said in a letter to the council. "It was a place of security for both the settlers and the Indians, two very diverse cultures that both made the necessary effort to live together in harmony."
Katie Nelson, executive director of the Weber County Heritage Foundation, also weighed in on the issue with a letter to the council, saying the collaboration and friendship between the white Bingham Fort settlers and the Shoshone was longstanding.
Nelson, who has a Ph.D. in history, said the two groups would often barter and exchange gifts. They would race horses and feast together. Nelson relayed a story of Eliza Hutchens, who fell seriously ill after giving birth in 1867. She said Shoshone women brought her berries and venison, and the tribe's medicine man brought a dead beaver and showed the woman's husband how to remove the caster to create a medicine. After the Shoshone intervention, Hutchens soon recovered, Nelson said.
"This friendship, collaboration, and camaraderie should earn Bingham’s (sic) Fort a spotlight," Nelson said. "As an example of what is possible when diverse people work together."
In his letter, Singer says the fact that the fort was needed shows that, broadly speaking, "interactions between Indigenous Peoples and the Mormon settler-colonists was violent." And while he acknowledges the relationship between the Shoshone and the settlers of Bingham Fort was an exception to that norm, there are still existential problems with the interaction that should be considered.
"One thing common among indigenous peoples is that with the settler-colonization of the valleys in Utah, it upended entire life ways and the stability of their societies," Singer said. "Livestock destroyed ecosystems that sustained indigenous nutrition, rivers and streams were diverted, open country was fenced. In the informational material presented to the City Council, it states that Shoshone people lived in the fort in the mid-1850s due to a 'shortage of food.' The question that should be considered is why they were experiencing this hardship."
During a Tuesday work session, Keogh told the council she'd be willing to amend her petition to also honor the Native Americans of the area. She said there’s been talk of putting up a statue of an area Shoshone Chief called Little Soldier. Renaming another section of the street after Native Americans was also discussed on Tuesday. But while she wholeheartedly supports the inclusion of Native Americans in the proposal, Keogh seemed somewhat perplexed about how to move forward. After hearing the position of the Diversity Commission, she said she feels ill-equipped to properly handle a tribute to the Native Americans of the area.
Another sticking point in the discussion is the fact that there is a street just blocks away called Indian Camp Road, which Keogh has reasoned pays tribute to the indigenous people of the area. Keogh felt this fact was overlooked by the Diversity Commission.
The City Council's discussion on the item Tuesday night was spirited. Council member Ben Nadolski flatly said he'd vote against the petition as it stands now.
"I think for me, I see plenty of good cause to deny the petition," he said. "Not for lack of good intentions, but for the fact that we have asked for input on a commission that we have created and they've given us the exact input that we needed to hear to make the right decision. ... I hope that every council member will read the commission's letter carefully and think about how the (petition approval) would affect and hurt indigenous communities."
Choberka was also strong in her feeling that the petition, as it's presently constructed, is problematic.
Council member Rich Hyer shared a different view, saying he didn't see an issue with the current proposal. While he has no problem with including Native Americans, he too emphasized the fact that there is already a road in the area that is presumably meant to honor them. He also noted the many streets in Ogden's Shadow Valley neighborhood that are named after Native American tribes.
Hyer said he felt like the Diversity Commission went into the matter with "an end" in mind and sought to reach that end, possibly without considering all the facts. Hyer said he watched the Diversity Commission's meeting on the item, where, regardless of the differing accounts on whether or not invitations were extended, Keogh was not able to make her case. Hyer also said there was no mention of the WCHF letter from Nelson during the meeting.
"They didn't consider ... all of those things that would lend to support of this street name," Hyer said. "It looks like they had already decided and were just looking for reasons to deny."
After that comment from Hyer, Choberka said it was "disrespectful" to ask the Diversity Commission members to "offer their expertise and their advice and then assume they're not being open and considering how it affects the Ogden community in general."
Hyer responded by saying his comment was simply an observation of what he witnessed during the meeting. During the city's regular council meeting, 2019 candidate for mayor Angel Castillo told council members they either "fully support the Diversity Commission's direct experience on the world view that is not yours" or "you believe the Diversity Commission is for optics only." She told the council they "must vote to deny this petition."
After taking in the night's dialogue, Hyer said he was a little concerned about the tenor of the discussion.
"I think we've got to maintain an atmosphere where we can have open dialogue," he said. "I think we've broached dangerously close to the idea that if you don't agree with me, not only are you wrong, but you're evil. I hope we don't go there. I think we can disagree and still be good people and work towards a common good."