SALT LAKE CITY — The first known case of coronavirus in Utah has been confirmed, but officials say risk to the general public remains low.
The Utah Department of Health, the Davis County Health Department and the COVID-19 Community Task Force confirmed the news late Friday night during a press conference at the Emergency Operations Center at the Utah State Capitol.
According to a UDOH press release, the patient is from Davis County and over the age of 60. The health department believes the patient was exposed to the virus on a recent cruise aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship — a different voyage on the same ship that is now docked off the coast of California with 21 confirmed cases of the virus.
After returning to Utah, the patient visited their health care provider after developing symptoms consistent with the infection, the health department said. A clinical sample was taken and submitted to the Utah Public Health Laboratory for testing. Because the sample was tested by UPHL, the case is considered to be a “presumptive positive” and further testing will be done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the release.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no other details about them will be released, said the health department. The patient is recovering at home and is under a county-issued quarantine. The DCHD will monitor the patient, as well as any of the patient’s close contacts.
"Our first priority will be ensuring the patient’s family members and medical providers are monitored for potential symptoms and tested, if necessary," Brian Hatch, director of the DCHD said in the release. "We will also work closely with the patient to determine if they may have exposed any other members of the community."
The UDOH will assist the DCHD in identifying and contacting anyone who could have been in close contact with the patient. Those individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Dr. Angela Dunn, Utah State Epidemiologist, said risk to the general public remains low, but the case does represent a turning point in the health department's response. Dunn said home isolation of confirmed cases who aren’t sick enough to be hospitalized has been proven to help limit the spread of the disease.
"We need the public to understand this," Dunn said in the release. "As isolating these types of cases at home will become more routine as we identify additional cases.”
Herbert declared a state of emergency Friday night, but called it a proactive measure.
“First and foremost, I’m hopeful this patient will make a fast and full recovery," Herbert said in the press release. "This is undoubtedly a frightening situation for (the) patient and their family, and we stand ready to assist them.”
The governor said Utah residents should feel confident that all levels of state and local government, including health care providers, have been preparing for the virus for many weeks.
"We will certainly see additional cases in the near future, and we are prepared to take the necessary steps to protect the public’s health and limit the spread of this illness," he said.
The symptoms of coronavirus, and its resulting infection known as COVID-19, are similar to those of seasonal influenza — namely a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, according to the health department. Those symptoms are not worrisome by themselves and should not cause alarm, but if someone exhibits those symptoms after traveling to areas with widespread COVID-19 illness, or if they've been in close contact with a known positive case, they should immediately notify their health care provider.
Currently, there is no vaccine available for coronavirus. The UDOH recommends getting vaccinated for influenza, and taking everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs including regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or an elbow, and staying home when sick.
All nonessential travel to areas affected by COVID-19 is also discouraged.
More information about coronavirus can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov or at cdc.gov/coronavirus.