OGDEN — The Ogden City Council will hold its final public discussion on housing next week.
The last of four fact-finding discussions presented to the council will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd. According to a council press release, the discussion will include an overview of the topics covered in previous sessions, with presenters of those topics on hand to answer questions and provide clarification.
Over the past two months, the city council has heard from experts on a variety of housing-related items — from national and local trends, the city's Community and Economic Development Department's philosophy on housing and how other communities in the United States have addressed the affordable housing crisis.
The council also received housing reports from the Ogden Civic Action Network and Utah Foundation, along with an overview of the Ogden Moderate Income Housing Report.
Cameron Diehl, executive director of the Utah League of Cities and Towns, gave a presentation on how Ogden’s housing situation fares compared to other cities in Utah. During his presentation, Diehl said Ogden has almost 30,000 total housing units, with 45 percent of those being rentals. Diehl third of those rental households, or more than 4,500, are considered “extremely low income” housing, where occupants are making less than 30 percent of the AMI. And there’s still a need inside the region for more low income housing stock, Diehl said.
Ogden provides 58% of all of Weber County’s rental properties. Provo and Orem, combined, account for about the same percentage for all of Utah County. Salt Lake City provides 33% of the total rental properties in Salt Lake County.
After reviewing the input they received during the sessions, the city council will assess whether or not they are comfortable with the current direction of the city, if they need more information in order to determine which direction to take, or if they wish to take a new direction, according to the release.