OGDEN — What would have been a celebration of the 20th Ogden Marathon has now, like many things in 2020, been put on the shelf due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All 2020 Ogden Marathon races and events have been canceled, organizer GOAL Foundation announced Monday, "for the health and safety of the athletes, volunteers and community," a statement from the foundation said.
"We acknowledge and empathize greatly with the difficulty in having to make this decision, but are committed to the health and safety of our community and everyone involved with the marathon" said Eric Bauman, Executive Director of the GOAL Foundation, said in the statement. "We appreciate your understanding and support in this difficult time."
Typically put on in May, the foundation announced in late March that it would postpone the 2020 race to Sept. 26.
"After considering modified options, it became clear that it would not be possible to produce the Ogden Marathon in 2020 while ensuring the safety of over 20,000 people and providing an exceptional event experience," the statement reads.
The foundation expressed gratitude to volunteers, law enforcement and firefighters, medical professionals and government officials who support the marathon each year.
The event typically includes a full marathon, a half-marathon, a 5K race, a team relay and many related festivities.
The course starts in the Upper Ogden Valley and runs on S.R. 39 next to the South Fork of the Ogden River, weaves around Pineview Reservoir and drops into the Ogden Canyon before hitting the Ogden River Parkway and ending in downtown Ogden on Historic 25th Street.
The marathon is USA Track & Field certified and a Boston Marathon qualifier.
“We look forward to seeing you on May 15, 2021, for our 20th anniversary with a world class expo, our incredibly scenic course, and a world class finish line festival," Bauman said in the statement. "We will honor and celebrate all of you, as a community, cheering you on and looking forward to hanging your well-earned medal around your neck at the finish line."