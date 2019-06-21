Weber County has the highest concentration of Latinos among Utah’s 29 counties.
It also has the second highest concentration of blacks in the state, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates, and, on the flip side, has the third lowest concentration of non-Hispanic whites.
The Census Bureau on Thursday released population estimates for 2018 by county, broken down by race and ethnicity, offering a glimpse into the gradually shifting demographics here and across the country.
Here are some takeaways specific to Weber County:
Hispanic population: Latinos account for 18.7% of Weber County’s population, or 47,991 of the 256,359 resident.
That’s up from 16.7% in 2010 and 18.4% in 2017. What’s more, it represents the highest concentration among the state’s 29 counties, edging much-larger Salt Lake County, which has a concentration of 18.6%.
Salt Lake County had a higher share of Latinos through 2015, Census Bureau figures show. Weber County snuck past the larger county the next year.
Statewide, Latinos account for 14.2% of Utah’s total population, which is 3.16 million. In neighboring Davis County, Latinos account for 9.9% of the population.
The concentration of Hispanics in Weber County is higher among those 19 and younger, suggesting the group’s overall share of the population could continue to grow in years to come. Hispanics accounted for 24.5% of those under 20, according to the new numbers, while non-Hispanic whites accounted for 69.1% of the population in the age group.
The concentration of Latinos is even higher inside Ogden, more than 30 percent according to earlier Census Bureau estimates. But the new figures don’t break things down at the city level.
Black population: Non-Hispanic African-Americans, numbering 3,396, accounted for 1.3% of Weber County’s population. Though relatively small, that’s still the second highest concentration among Utah’s counties, second only to Salt Lake County, with a concentration of 1.7%.
Statewide, blacks account for 1.1% of Utah’s population. In Davis County, blacks account for 1.2% of the population, the third highest concentration in Utah.
White population: As the concentration of blacks and Latinos has headed up, the non-Hispanic white share of Weber County’s population has headed down.
Whites accounted for 78.3% of the population in 2010 and 76.1% in 2017. But though their numbers increased, the rate of growth of Latinos and blacks was faster, and the group’s share of the population in Weber County slipped to 75.7% in 2018.
San Juan County, with a sizable American Indian population, has the lowest non-Hispanic white population, 43.6%. Next lowest is Salt Lake County, 70.7%, while Weber County holds the third lowest spot.
Non-Hispanic whites accounted for 78% of the state’s total population as of 2018. In Davis County, whites represent 83.5% of the population.