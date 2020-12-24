HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The head of Hill Air Force Base's Equal Opportunity Office has been reassigned after failing to take complaints of sexual harassment seriously.
That's according to a bevy of documents released this week by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel. First reported Thursday by the Salt Lake Tribune, the director of Hill's EO office was terminated from the position after a U.S. Air Force investigation found the director had been "executing the responsibilities of the office improperly and unlawfully."
Specifically, the Air Force found that the director (who is not named in the publicly available documents on the case) had actively discouraged employees at Hill from filing EOO complaints, illegally modified complaints, gave false or misleading information to complainants seeking to report harassment, and failed to properly identify conflicts of interest.
Instigated by five whistleblowers, including three who consented to the release of their names and two who chose to remain anonymous, the director told one complainant that a report of sexual harassment by a supervisor wouldn't "go anywhere" or "carry any weight." The Air Force investigation also concluded the EOO director illegally modified 10 of 11 complaints made by one of the whistleblowers and erroneously eliminated language in the other complaint, essentially rendering the charge meaningless.
The director was also found to have incorrectly informed one complainant that they were not entitled to remain anonymous during the filing process.
In addition to the misdeeds of the EOO director, the investigation also says evidence was found that a pair of attorney's in Hill's Civil Law Division also failed to identify conflicts of interest. One of the attorneys, the report says, appeared to have rejected a whistleblower's request for a formal investigation into sexual harassment claims when they were entitled to one by law.
A letter from the USOSC that was sent to the office of President Donald Trump says there was evidence found during the investigation that raised questions about the attorneys' "competence and candor," noting that mistakes were made by them which made one of the whistleblower's cases more difficult to litigate. Neither attorney was named in the document.
As a result of the investigation, the base's EOO director was reassigned to another office with no involvement over the EOO process. The Air Force has also mandated a revised annual training for all EOO staff and instituted a new set of policies for fielding complaints in the office.
The two attorneys were referred to the Professional Responsibility Program for the Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps. That office has initiated a separate inquiry into the allegations of unprofessional conduct.
Donovan Potter, media chief for Hill's 75th Air Base Wing, referred requests for comment on the case to Air Force Materiel Command's public affairs office at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. The Standard-Examiner was not able to reach the office by the time of this reporting.