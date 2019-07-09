BOX ELDER COUNTY — A SUV rollover and subsequent medical helicopter transport closed northbound Interstate 15 for nearly an hour on Tuesday night.
In a tweet, the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash involved a single SUV and was caused by a rear tire separating from the vehicle. UHP officer Nick Street said in some scenarios, drivers could be issued a citation for letting their tire tread get to an unsafe depth, but he was not advised that was the case in Tuesday's crash.
According to UHP, the crash occurred at mile marker 357, which is near Willard Bay. There were two occupants inside the vehicle and the driver was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.
Street said the driver was in critical condition. The passenger, who was listed in serious condition, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Street said the names of the occupants were not being released.
According to tweets from the Utah Department of Transportation, the northbound section of I-15 was closed completely at about 4:40 p.m. There are currently two lanes of travel open near the site of the crash, but traffic is slow through the area.