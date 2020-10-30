With commitment and determination, we can together tackle seemingly insurmountable challenges and do great things, making our homes and our community better for all.
Earlier this month, I was proud to join more than 120 other leaders in the state in the inaugural signing of Utah’s Climate & Clean Air Compact. As the compact states, “Climate change and air quality represent urgent challenges for our health, families and economy.” This nonpartisan, pragmatic directive is the first of its kind in the country and positions Utah to lead the way as a conservative state in climate and clean air solutions.
As a signer, I am committing my support to the recommendations and approaches described in The Utah Roadmap: Positive Solutions on Climate and Air Quality, developed, at the request of the Utah Legislature, through an extensive and collaborative process with stakeholders from all sectors led by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.
Signing on to the compact was an easy decision to make. Weber State is a leader in modeling the adoption of clean energy and clean air solutions, both of which reduce our climate-changing emissions. As an institution, we have committed to become carbon neutral (having no net release of carbon dioxide) by 2050.
Since making this bold commitment in 2007, Weber State has made major progress through careful measurements (for baseline and yearly data), accounting, innovation, and a dogged determinism to find and push for better, more efficient and lower-emission ways to do lighting, heating and cooling. And our staff has brought industry professionals along on this path, providing, on more than one occasion, proof of the feasibility of doing things in new, better ways, through our campus projects. These successes have in turn drawn the attention of others across the state and nation.
A key champion in this effort, Jacob Cain, our director of operations, describes himself as a fiscal environmentalist, in his requirement that the energy efficiency improvements, electrification efforts and sourcing from more and more renewable energy on campus result in real savings as dollars in the accounts. Happy accountants at year-end reconcilings are testimony to his success. Utility costs have decreased by 49% since our baseline years of 2007-2009 and carbon emissions from electricity and natural gas are down by 32% and 30%, respectively. This is the case even as the university has expanded its square footage by 18% with new buildings.
How did we do this? Our energy team has prioritized: 1) energy efficiency and conservation; 2) electrification of our buildings’ heating, cooling and hot- water systems, fleet vehicles and landscaping equipment; 3) sourcing our electricity from clean, renewable energy; and 4) the reinvestment of our utility savings from these actions to do more of them. We are on track to be carbon neutral by 2040, 10 years ahead of our initial goal, yielding the benefits of a reduced footprint on our environment and climate system, improved air for the health of our community, along with positive economic outcomes in the form of utility savings.
This approach is definitely replicable and scalable — to homes, businesses, other institutions and governments. In fact, in addition to our work on campus, members of our faculty, students and staff have been working, in partnership with Ogden City and the Ogden Civic Action Network, to demonstrate the feasibility of our campus approach at the level of the homeowner, through the innovative design, construction and landscaping of a new all-electric, net-zero house on Quincy Avenue in central Ogden. This home is now under contract for purchase, through a random drawing of pre-qualified buyers, and the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in another net-zero home project to get underway this academic year. As Jeremy Farner, Construction & Building Sciences associate professor and team advisor for the net-zero house remarked, “Sustainable homes are not just better for the planet, they are better for the people living in them. They contribute to high indoor environmental quality which is associated with good mental and physical health and significantly lower utility bills, which makes the home more affordable.”
Through our campus work and this community-focused project, with more planned for the future, we at Weber State are acting on our passion and role to serve the community, to share and facilitate the adoption of technologies and sustainable energy approaches that save money and foster the growth of a cleaner economy, as well as better air quality, improved community health and a healthier climate for all.
I am so honored to be associated with the great Weber State team that is leading the way. And I applaud Ogden City, which is also boldly leading the way in our region though its commitment in 2019 to participate with 23 other communities in Utah in an on-going process to explore having our community powered by net-100% renewable clean energy by 2030, as enabled by the Community Renewable Energy Act (HB411, passed in 2019 by the state legislature).
The Utah Climate & Air Quality Compact and the Utah Roadmap are clear in their emphasis that we need urgent action to address the intersecting challenges of climate change and our poor regional air quality. There is no doubt that these challenges are big and complex, but as we collectively work to address them, we can make improvements in an array of areas that impact all of us — our health, our economy and the livability of our climate both now and for future generations. We at Weber State are “all in” to take on these issues both on our campus and in partnership with others across all sectors. I invite you to join us in this work.