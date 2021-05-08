You may recycle, limit your single-use plastic or turn off the faucet when brushing your teeth. But beyond these eco-friendly habits, have you ever considered the environmental impact of your closet? Maybe you should, as nearly any clothing item you pick up at the mall has an ugly influence on the environment.
Fast fashion refers to clothing that takes inspiration from high fashion and sells clothing items at an affordable price. This philosophy inspires overconsumption and disregard for the environment during clothing production and use.
All clothing begins with fibers, and two of the most popular are polyester and cotton. The article “The global environmental injustice of fast fashion” states that these two fibers make up 90% of all clothing. Unfortunately, both of these materials present different environmental threats.
Polyester is the most popular textile in the clothing industry and is a type of plastic. You might be surprised to know that polyester goods can cause environmental damage even from your home washing machine. When a polyester item is washed, microplastics are released that can make their way into the ocean. Microplastics are microscopic particles of plastic that can cause damage to the natural processes in the ocean. When fish consume microplastics, stunted growth and starvation can occur. Often, other animals will unknowingly eat these poisoned fish, and the damage continues.
The second most used material in fashion is cotton, which seems innocent but significantly taxes the environment. Kelly Drennan, director of Fashion Takes Action, notes that a single cotton T-shirt requires 2,700 liters of water to produce. Cotton plants are very thirsty crops, so cotton production requires large amounts of water. Considering the mass amount of cotton used in the fashion industry, it can be dangerous for the worldwide water supply. As water is vital to every aspect of natural life, you may want to think more carefully about the amount of clothing you purchase, as well as the sources it is derived from.
Clothing makes its environmental mark during production, during use and also after use. Waste is an issue in the fashion industry. In fast fashion, the rapid pace of trends, the low quality and high quantities only intensify the problems. On average, Americans add 3.8 billion pounds of clothing to landfills every year. One might argue that the clothing waste issue could be solved if people donated their clothing, but thrift stores and other donation outlets cannot handle this amount of clothing. In addition to the amount being a problem, fast fashion pieces often do not last well due to the quality, making used pieces unsellable.
Many people strive to lessen their environmental impact, but it can be easy to overlook fashion. The fashion industry is worth becoming educated about, however, because of the numerous negative consequences. The next time you pick up a cheap T-shirt, maybe you will think more about its impact. As we become more educated, perhaps our decisions would begin to change — and the earth would thank us.