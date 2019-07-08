It is a historic fact that, in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton got 3,801,000 more votes than did Donald Trump. But trump got 52.9% of the electoral votes. Therefore, because the system we have is the system we have, Donald Trump became president of the United States.
Today, there is a growing number of Americans, including some Republicans, who are calling for Trump’s impeachment. Conservative Republican political commentator, Ann Coulter, has asked, “At this point, who does NOT want Trump impeached?”
On June 4, 2019, Trump had a joint news conference with the British Prime Minister. In that news conference, Trump said he has 94% approval in the Republican Party. I’d like to see that claim fact-checked.
Personally, I am reluctant to see President Trump impeached because there is a viable alternative. Instead of an impeachment, I would rather see a censure. An impeachment requires that articles of impeachment, which are much like an indictment in a criminal case, be enacted by the House of Representatives. The Senate then conducts a trial with the Chief Justice acting as the judge. Because two-thirds of the Senate must vote to remove the president from office, there is not a good chance for a guilty verdict if the Senate is controlled by the president’s party. That is why two past presidents, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, have been impeached but neither was expelled.
The only president to have been censured was Andrew Jackson. Pulitzer Prize winner James McPherson, who is a professor of American History at Princeton University wrote a book on U.S. presidential history entitled “To the Best of My Ability.” In that book, Dr. McPherson wrote that “many people loathed (Jackson’s) presidential style and actions and other feared he might become and American Napoleon.” consequently, he was censured.
A censure only requires one chamber of Congress and can be accomplished by a simple majority vote. Both impeachments and censures are official scoldings for bad behavior. Jackson was not removed from office but maybe his censure is why he is not on Mount Rushmore.
Dennis D. Wakefield
South Ogden