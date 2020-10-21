To My Community of Ogden, Friends, and Neighbors,
I would like to share why I support Sue Ann Burton for the Ogden School Board Member District 5. I know Sue Ann personally and I can assure you that when she commits to participating or takes on a responsibility she will devote her time, talents, and heart into the task. She will do it with dedication and concern. I trust her to keep her word to listen and take into consideration individual community members' perspectives, concerns, and even constructive ideas.
I have worked with her on a committee for the Boy Scouts of America and I know she has true love and concern for the youth of our community. She has the ability to work as a team and be a productive member of the Ogden School Board. Her friendly smile and optimism is contagious.
Please consider Sue Ann Burton for your vote and support. I believe in her abilities and I know she cares about the education of our youth and will accomplish the task with determination and will be successful in representing our community.
Lacey Jo Mazza
Ogden