To My Community of Ogden, Friends, and Neighbors,

I would like to share why I support Sue Ann Burton for the Ogden School Board Member District 5. I know Sue Ann personally and I can assure you that when she commits to participating or takes on a responsibility she will devote her time, talents, and heart into the task. She will do it with dedication and concern. I trust her to keep her word to listen and take into consideration individual community members' perspectives, concerns, and even constructive ideas.

I have worked with her on a committee for the Boy Scouts of America and I know she has true love and concern for the youth of our community. She has the ability to work as a team and be a productive member of the Ogden School Board. Her friendly smile and optimism is contagious.

Please consider Sue Ann Burton for your vote and support. I believe in her abilities and I know she cares about the education of our youth and will accomplish the task with determination and will be successful in representing our community.

Lacey Jo Mazza

Ogden

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!