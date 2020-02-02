I'm so disappointed that both Utah Senators have abandoned the principles of the Constitution by becoming sycophants to one man.
I am sad I had to leave the Republican Party, but the GOP has shown it values not the protection of the people, our God-given rights, or the Constitution.
I'm especially disappointed in Senator Lee tweeting that the Utah economy is great because of Trump. It's great because of our hard-working people.
Lee has sold out. He sounds like a groupie. What happened to him? Did he sell his principles for a book endorsement by Trump? We have learned that he values nothing—certainly not us.
Mary Khalaf
Ogden