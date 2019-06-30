Seldom am I so stunned at the behavior of people as I am currently with the so-called pro-choice crowd. Pro-choice is merely a synonym for the systematic, industrialized, genocide of innocent babies, whose only offense is that they were a predictable outcome of sexual intercourse. Further, the inane behavior and non-thought provoking reasoning the pro-choice people exhibit is the utmost in uncontrolled, emotion driven, nonsense.
I see a strong similarity between the Holocaust of 1930s and '40s Germany and abortion. The Holocaust, as with abortion, was a means of ridding society of inconvenient people. Hitler went after homosexuals, Gypsies, and handicapped people, among others, and then the Jews. See? All very inconvenient people. If you doubt me, bravely go to http://www.blackgenocide.org/sanger.html
Today, it's babies in the womb. The womb should be the safest place for any human being to be, but it is not! In the United States a person is most likely to be killed in the womb. Not Chicago, New York or Washington D.C. It is in the womb.
And like the Holocaust, abortion is done in a secure area and out of sight so people don't get to see the horror of tearing a human being limb from limb and disposing of it, unless the baby's body parts are sold on another market. We saw how the organization "Project Veritas" caught on camera an abortion provider laughing and joking that she may be able to buy a very expensive car with the "side money" she was making. Like the woven hair and tanned skin of Jewish victims.
In the early 1970s, arguments from the pro-abortion side included assurance that abortion would never take place after the first trimester. Today a woman can have an abortion right up to the time of a natural birth. In New York, a baby can be killed after it survives a botched abortion. We now have infanticide legal in New York.
The people who were against legalizing abortion were afraid it would cheapen life and even extend to the other end of life, old age, and the people at that age who were no longer "productive."
Kelly Moore
Ogden