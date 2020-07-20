It is time for all of us to reflect on two important words that don't get much attention as of late. One is loyalty and the other is fealty.
Loyalty is defined as "strong feeling of support or allegiance" whereas fealty is stated as "a feudal tenant's or vassel's sworn loyalty to a lord" or "formal acknowledgement of loyalty to a lord."
In the current group of Republican leadership you need to ask yourself is it loyalty or fealty that you are seeing? You elected them. Now whose interests are they serving, yours or Donald Trump's? What do their actions look like to you? Don't tell me, tell yourself and see what it feels like when you say it. Words do matter.
All that being said, it looks like some of the vassels are jumping ship. Hopefully more will follow.
Larry Whitnack
Ogden