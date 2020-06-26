CENTERVILLE — Police have identified a man killed in a plane crash Thursday as Andre Kostrzewa, 72, of Salt Lake City.
Centerville police said Kostrzewa was the pilot of the aircraft, which went down in a field west of Legacy Highway.
A 47-year-old male passenger was in critical condition, authorities said.
Kostrzewa owned the plane, a fixed-wing, single-engine Sonex Light Sport, according to Federal Aviation Administration data.
It was a homemade kit plane built in 2018, the data showed.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. A Centerville Police Department press release said the NTSB was unable to visit the crash site Thursday.
NTSB accident investigations typically take several months to complete.
FAA data showed Kostrzewa's private pilot certificate "may not be valid." Further information about the certificate's status was not immediately available.
"That’s something that will be verified as part of the investigation," FAA spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said by email in response to an inquiry about Kostrzewa's license.
The plane crashed at 12:54 p.m. near a dirt road at 2050 N. 1250 West on the north end of Centerville, close to Farmington, Centerville Police Chief Paul Child said.
Two motorists on Legacy Highway saw the crash, jumped fences and ran across a pasture to get to the plane. They pulled the victims out of the burning wreckage.
The crash started a 10-acre grass fire, which was extinguished by local firefighters.