LAYTON — Four people were arrested in Layton in connection with an armed robbery that took place Sunday.
Police arrested 18-year-olds Darrian Roby, Vance Malik Williams, Kamdon Malik Keller; along with a 17-year-old boy, on robbery charges Tuesday, according to a press release from the Layton Police Department.
Roby, Williams and the 17-year-old are being held in jail on one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Keller is being held on two counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery.
Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, police were called regarding an armed robbery that had taken place hours beforehand at a Layton home. An alleged drug dealer had "THC extract" forcefully taken from him by people pointing guns at him.
Probable cause affidavits indicate that the four were at a Layton home to allegedly purchase $300 worth of THC cartridges when some of the 18-year-olds allegedly pointed handguns at the victim. The 17-year-old, not identified by name in the affidavit, allegedly pointed an "assault rifle" at the victim as well.
On Tuesday at an unknown time, members of the North Davis SWAT team executed a search warrant on a Layton home where one of the alleged suspects was believed to be staying. Police found and arrested the aforementioned four without incident. A gun allegedly used by a suspect during a robbery was recovered as well.
Police also believe that Keller is linked to a second armed robbery that took place at a Layton Chevron gas station on Nov. 27, 2018. Also involved in that robbery was 18-year-old Brandon Thomas Parcell, who was sentenced to a term of five years to life in prison for the armed robbery of the gas station.
Williams's arrest was the second in the past two months. In June, Williams was booked into the Weber County Jail in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place in Eden on June 2. Williams, along with 18-year-old Dianah Patricia Torres were charged with one count of riot and one count of obstructing justice, both third-degree felonies.
Williams posted bond on June 13 and later pleaded guilty to amended class B misdemeanor charges.
The three 18-year-olds are being held at the Davis County Jail, and the 17-year-old is in the custody of the Farmington Bay Youth Center as of Tuesday afternoon.
All four have yet to be formally charged in Farmington's 2nd District Court.
According to jail records, Roby and Keller being held in lieu of $20,000 bond amounts; and Williams is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond. The bond amount for the 17-year-old was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.